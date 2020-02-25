Global Blockchain Market 2020-2025: Key Players, Solutions and Use Cases
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Blockchain Technology Market by Service Type, Applications, Solutions, Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report evaluates the technology, leading companies and solutions in the evolving blockchain ecosystem. The report evaluates current and anticipated use cases for blockchain and assesses the market potential globally, regionally, and segmented by deployment type and industry vertical for the period 2020 to 2025.
The report also evaluates key players, solutions, and use cases. It also assesses the prospect of integrating blockchain with other technologies including IoT and artificial intelligence. The report includes detailed forecasts by use case, application, and industry verticals from 2020 to 2025. This includes blockchain applications and solutions for both financial and non-financial markets.
Blockchain and related distributed authentication and accounting technologies are seen to be transforming ICT systems and processes. There will also be a substantial impact in terms of business model disintermediation across a wide variety of industry verticals. Lessons learned in FinTech and traditional banking from the deployment and operation of decentralized authentication, clearing and settlement, will be applied towards many telecom and computing problems for the benefit of many industry verticals.
The impact will be wide-ranging, including everything from investing/trading to the legal cannabis industry, and very deep in terms of changes to supply chains and relationships between vendors, customers, and peers. We are already starting to see major impacts in shipping, food safety, and various logistics-heavy industries.
Integration and operation of blockchain technology will redefine how various industries operate, dramatically improving efficiencies, and reduce the cost of doing business. One important example is the Internet of Things (IoT), which is a very promising area as analyst anticipates that the use of blockchain in IoT networks/systems will be one of the key means for authenticating and authorizing transactions.
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) represents a key service offering for many market segments as a mean of solution introduction and scalability via a cloud services model. BaaS service providers will include different types of services such as customize blockchain applications for cloud services, specific industries, custom consulting, and integration with existing systems.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
2.1 Evolution of Payment Industry
2.2 Payments Value Chain and Blockchain
2.3 Blockchain Technology
2.3.1 Blockchain Feature/Functionality
2.3.2 Objectives of Blockchain
2.3.3 Blockchain Benefits
2.3.4 Blockchain Technology Challenges
2.4 Early Blockchain Implementations
2.5 Blockchain Technology SWOT Analysis
3 Blockchain Ecosystem and Marketplace
3.1 Blockchain Types and Stakeholders
3.2 Blockchain Applications
3.3 Blockchain Application in Industry Verticals
3.4 Blockchain in the Internet of Things
3.5 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS)
3.6 Blockchain Stakeholders in ICT
3.7 Blockchain to Improve Cybersecurity
3.8 Blockchain Investment Analysis
3.9 Important Blockchain Consortia and Associations
3.10 Blockchain Solutions in Industry Verticals
4 Blockchain Market Outlook and Forecasts 2020 - 2025
4.1 Global Market Forecast 2020 - 2025
4.2 Blockchain Markets by Solution
4.3 North America Blockchain Technology Markets
4.4 Europe Blockchain Technology Markets
4.5 APAC Blockchain Technology Markets
4.6 MEA Blockchain Technology Markets
4.7 Latin America Blockchain Technology Markets
5 Blockchain Vendors
6 Conclusions and Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- 21, Inc.
- Abra, Inc.
- Accenture
- Alphaphoint Corporation
- Amazon
- Baidu
- Bitfury Group
- Blockchain Global Limited
- BlockCypher, Inc.
- Bloq
- BTL Group (Blockchain Tech Ltd.)
- Chain, Inc.
- Circle Internet Financial Limited
- Coinbase
- Coinfirm Ltd.
- ConsenSys Systems (ConsenSys)
- Credits
- Dell Technologies
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
- Digital Asset Holdings
- Digitalx Ltd. (Digital Cc Ltd.)
- DMG Blockchain Solutions
- Earthport
- Factom Inc.
- Fidelity Investments
- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHC)
- Holo
- HP
- HyperLedger
- IBM Corporation
- Intelygenz
- IOTA
- Libra Services, Inc.
- Linux Foundation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Monax
- NASDAQ
- Overstock
- R3
- Ripple
- ShoCard
- Tecent
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5u91c
