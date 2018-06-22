Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market to 2024 - Market to Grow with a CAGR of 8.80%

The report predicts the global blood glucose monitoring devices market to grow with a CAGR of 8.80% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The report on global blood glucose monitoring devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2016 to 2024.  The study on blood glucose monitoring devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.

Global rise in the prevalence and incidence of diabetes is one of the key factor for driving the blood glucose monitoring devices market. Continuous blood glucose monitoring helps get a complete picture of the glucose levels by continuous monitoring of glucose level that can lead to better treatment decision and better glucose control. Furthermore, increase adoption of continuous glucose monitoring system is likely to augment the blood glucose monitoring devices market. However, inadequate reimbursement and high cost associated with the application of CGM systems and product recalls are some of the key factors hampering the growth of this market. In addition rapid growth in geriatric population and continuous advancement in blood glucose monitoring devices.

Among the geographies, North America held the largest market share in 2017, followed by Europe. U.S drives the North America blood glucose monitoring devices market on account of increased expenditure on healthcare, rising adoption of new innovative blood glucose monitoring devices. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to number of factors such as presence of large patient pool, increasing population access to healthcare services and rising awareness about the point of care testing.


Segments Covered




The global blood glucose monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application and distribution channel.

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by Product



  • Blood Glucose Monitors
  • Single Point Blood Glucose Meters
  • Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
  • o Sensors
  • o Transmitter and Receivers
  • o External Monitor
  • Glucose Monitoring Strips
  • Lancets

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by Application

  • Hospitals Diagnostic Centers
  • Home Settings
  • And Clinics

Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market by Distribution Channel

  • Retail Stores
  • Online Website

Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • ARKRAY, Inc.
  • Bayer AG
  • Dexcom, Inc.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic plc
  • Nipro Diagnostics, Inc.
  • Terumo Medical Corporation

