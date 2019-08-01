Global Blood Plasma Market to 2023 - Increasing Fractionation Capacity & Growing Blood Plasma Market in Emerging Economies

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Plasma Market (Immunoglobulin, Albumin, Factor VIII, & Alpha 1): Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blood plasma market is estimated to reach US$29.50 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7% for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023.



The factors such as progress in therapeutic protein development, new advances in production of plasma, growing aging population, increasing spending on medicines and rise in collection centers are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by high cost of treatment, and high R&D costs. A few notable trends include increase in fractionation capacity, and innovation in therapeutics.



The global blood plasma market is broadly segmented into four types which are Immunoglobulin, Albumin, Factor VIII, Alpha 1 and Others. Increased recognition and treatment of primary immunodeficiency (PI), use in new indications, and increasing consumption in low IG-use countries has driven the growth of immunoglobulin segment.



North America is the largest market for blood plasma due to its advanced infrastructure which has helped in increasing plasma collection over the time. The emerging economies like China have showed huge potential with increased imports of Albumin. Rising use of immunoglobulin and increasing incidence of immune and bleeding disorders propelled the demand for immunoglobulin in the Unites States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Blood Plasma

1.2 Blood Plasma Fractionation Process

1.3 Blood Plasma Derivatives

1.4 Functions of Blood Plasma

1.5 Plasma Collection



2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Blood Plasma Market by Value

2.2 Global Blood Plasma Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Capacity

2.4 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Capacity Forecast

2.5 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Capacity by Type

2.6 Global Blood Plasma Fractionation Capacity Forecast by Type

2.7 Global Blood Plasma Market by Type

2.8 Global Blood Plasma Market Forecast by Type

2.9 Global Immunoglobulin Market

2.9.1 Global Immunoglobulin Market Forecast by Value

2.9.2 Global Immunoglobulin Market Forecast by Volume

2.9.3 Global Immunoglobulin Market Volume by Region

2.9.4 Global Immunoglobulin Market by Types

2.9.5 Global Immunoglobulin Population by Indication

2.10 Global Albumin Market

2.10.1 Global Albumin Market Forecast by Value

2.10.2 Global Albumin Market Forecast by Volume

2.10.3 Global Albumin Market Volume by Region

2.11 Global Factor VIII Market

2.11.1 Global Factor VIII Market Forecast by Value

2.11.2 Global Factor VIII Market Forecast by Volume

2.12 Global Alpha 1 Market

2.12.1 Global Alpha 1 Market Forecast by Value

2.13 Global Blood Plasma Market by Region



3. Regional Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Blood Plasma Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 North America Blood Plasma Market by Type

3.1.3 The US Immunoglobulin Market Forecast by Value & Volume

3.1.4 The US Immunoglobulin Market Volume by Segment

3.1.5 The US Albumin Market Forecast by Volume

3.1.6 The US Source Plasma Collection Volume

3.1.7 The US Source Plasma Collection Volume Forecast

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Blood Plasma Market Forecast by Value

3.3 APAC

3.3.1 Asia-Pacific Blood Plasma Market Forecast by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Recent Progress in Therapeutic Protein Drug Development

4.1.2 Developments in the Production of Plasma Derivatives

4.1.3 Increasing Plasma Collection

4.1.4 Increase in Per Capita use of Immunoglobulin

4.1.5 Rise in GDP Per Capita

4.1.6 Increased Spending on Medicines

4.1.7 Increasing Global Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.8 Escalating Ageing Population

4.2 Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Increasing Fractionation Capacity

4.2.2 Growing Blood Plasma Market in Emerging Economies

4.3 Challenges & Issues

4.3.1 High Barriers to Entry

4.3.2 Challenging to Open New Plasma Centers

4.3.3 High R&D Costs



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

5.1.2 Research & Development Expenditure Comparison

5.1.3 Global Blood Plasma Market Share

5.1.4 Global Immunoglobulin Market Share

5.1.5 Global Albumin Market Share

5.1.6 Global Plasma-Derived Factor VIII Market Share

5.1.7 Global Alpha1 Market Share

5.1.8 Growth in Plasma Collection by Leading Players

5.2 The US

5.2.1 The US Blood Plasma Collection Centers by Major Players

5.2.2 The US Blood Plasma Collection Volume by Major Players



6. Company Profiles

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

China Biologics Product Holdings

CSL Limited

Grifols, S.A.

Octapharma, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (Shire Plc.)

