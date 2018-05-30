Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are A&D, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Omron Healthcare, SunTech Medical & Welch Allyn

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing incidence of hypertension and growth of geriatric population. Several deaths are caused across the world are caused due to hypertension. Hypertension is the major cause of increased risk of diseases such as stroke, kidney failure, and heart diseases, due to the increasing pressure on the walls of the arteries.

One trend in the market is growing demand for ambulatory BP monitoring systems. The rising incidences of hypertension and CVDs is a global healthcare concern. Physicians recommend home-based BP monitors to monitor, record, and treat people with high BP within the comfort of their home.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is presence of high undiagnosed population. Hypertension is the leading cause of the heart attacks and the largest contributor to the global burden of diseases. According to CDC, in the US, in 2016, millions of people had hypertension but were undiagnosed.

Key vendors

A&D

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Omron Healthcare

SunTech Medical

Welch Allyn

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Overview

Comparison by product

Sphygmomanometers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Home-based BP monitors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

BP transducers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

BP monitoring consumables - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Ambulatory BP monitors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Overview

Hospitals and clinics

ASCs

Home-care

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for ambulatory BP monitoring systems

Increasing demand for home-based digital BP monitors

Product launches

Technological advances

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

A&D

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Omron Healthcare

SunTech Medical

Welch Allyn

PART 16: APPENDIX





