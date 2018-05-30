Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are A&D, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Omron Healthcare, SunTech Medical & Welch Allyn

DUBLIN, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global blood pressure monitoring devices market to grow at a CAGR of 7.27% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing incidence of hypertension and growth of geriatric population. Several deaths are caused across the world are caused due to hypertension. Hypertension is the major cause of increased risk of diseases such as stroke, kidney failure, and heart diseases, due to the increasing pressure on the walls of the arteries.
One trend in the market is growing demand for ambulatory BP monitoring systems. The rising incidences of hypertension and CVDs is a global healthcare concern. Physicians recommend home-based BP monitors to monitor, record, and treat people with high BP within the comfort of their home.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is presence of high undiagnosed population. Hypertension is the leading cause of the heart attacks and the largest contributor to the global burden of diseases. According to CDC, in the US, in 2016, millions of people had hypertension but were undiagnosed.
Key vendors
- A&D
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips
- Omron Healthcare
- SunTech Medical
- Welch Allyn
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Overview
- Comparison by product
- Sphygmomanometers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Home-based BP monitors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- BP transducers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- BP monitoring consumables - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Ambulatory BP monitors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Overview
- Hospitals and clinics
- ASCs
- Home-care
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for ambulatory BP monitoring systems
- Increasing demand for home-based digital BP monitors
- Product launches
- Technological advances
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- A&D
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips
- Omron Healthcare
- SunTech Medical
- Welch Allyn
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wnqdx7/global_blood?w=5
