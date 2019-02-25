Global Bone and Joint Health Supplements Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bone and Joint Health Supplements in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112933



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Archer Daniel Midland Company

- BASF SE

- Bergstrom Nutrition, Inc.

- BioScience Nutrition

- Cargill, Inc.

- ESM Technologies LLC



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112933



BONE AND JOINT HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS MCP-6714 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OUTLOOK

Growing Incidence of Osteoporosis Drives Global Bone and Joint Health Supplements Market

Analysis by Product Segment

Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements

Calcium Supplements

Other Supplements

Competitive Landscape



2. KEY GROWTH DRIVERS

Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver

Table 1: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group (2017E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Comparison of Aging Population by Country (1980, 2015 & 2050): Percentage Share of Population Aged Above-65 Years of the Overall Population for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Population by Age Group: Percentage-wise Breakdown for Different Age Groups for Years 2017, 2050, and 2100 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Population Witnessing Epidemic Proportion of Obesity

Table 4: World Obesity Prevalence (2015 & 2022): Percentage of Obese Population for Leading Ten Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Disposable Income Propels Sales of Bone and Joint Health Supplements

Increasing Healthcare Spending: Opportunities in Store

Table 5: Healthcare Spending as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Per-Capita Healthcare Expenditure in US$ for Select Countries/Regions (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth

Table 7: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Women: A Key Target Population

Table 8: Female Population Statistics by Country (2017 (E)): Size of Female Population for All Ages and Percentage Share of Overall Female Population for Select Countries



3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Global Nutritional Supplement Use Increasing

Online Purchases Gain Pace

Increasing Awareness about Various Bone and Joint Related Diseases

Increasing Surgeries to Treat Bone and Joint Diseases Resulting in Increased Supplement Use

Glucosamine Producers Turn toward Vegetable Sources

Increasing Use of Glucosamine for Fortification

Natural Supplements: An Alternative for Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis

Manufacturers Adopting Different Approaches

Research Becomes More Focused to Meet Changing Consumer Demands

Functional Foods & Beverages Gain Traction

Nutraceutical Ingredients: Sourcing and Quality Still Remain Important Concerns

Sports Performance Category Offering Huge Growth Potential

Despite Enormous Growth Potential, Potential Tailwinds Expected to Hit Bone and Joint Supplements Market



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. SELECT BONE AND JOINT HEALTH PRODUCTS AVAILABLE IN THE MARKET

Select Bone Supplements Available

Select Joint Supplements Available

Select Collagen Supplements Available



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Nexira Introduces New Devil€™s Claw Ingredient Range for Joint Comfort

Savesta Introduces Boswellia Plus

USANA Introduces All-Encompassing Bone-Health Supplement

Nucific Introduces Dr. Amy€™s Beef Bone Broth

Omya Introduces Formulation for Bone Health

Lattice Biologics Introduces AmnioVisc„¢ - An Amniotic Fluid Supplement

Nutramax Introduces Cosamin® Verde - A Vegetarian Joint Health Supplement

Jakemans Launches Gopo Rosehip in the US



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

NattoPharma Inks Agreement with Nutriangels

Kappa Bioscience Acquires PPM Ingredients

Lonza Acquires InterHealth Nutraceuticals



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Archer Daniel Midland Company (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bergstrom Nutrition, Inc. (USA)

BioScience Nutrition (USA)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

ESM Technologies LLC (USA)

Ethical Naturals, Inc. (USA)

Golden-Shell Biochemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Innophos Nutrition (USA)

Kappa Bioscience AS (Norway)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Nature's Bounty, Inc. (USA)

Navamedic ASA (Norway)

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

NUTRILITE (USA)

Schiff Nutrition International, Inc. (USA)

Simply Supplements„¢ (UK)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Historic Review for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

by Product Segment

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Supplements by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Calcium Supplements by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Calcium Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Supplements by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Other Supplements by Geographic Region - US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

The Largest Market for Bone and Joint Health Supplements

Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver

Table 21: North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Evolving Demographics Altering Market Dynamics

Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis to Drive Market Growth

Adult Americans Increasingly Preferring Health Supplements

Increasing Obesity Anticipated to Drive Growth

Factors Contributing to Rising Incidence of Obesity

A Glance at Obesity Statistics

Table 22: Proportion (%) of Obesity in the US Overweight Population by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Innovations/Introductions

Select US Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 23: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: The US Historic Review for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: The US 14-Year Perspective for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Graying Population Spurs Growth of Airway Management Devices

Table 26: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Obesity to Propel Market Demand for Bone and Joint Health Supplements

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: Japanese Historic Review for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Aging European Population to Drive Demand

Table 30: European Country-wise Statistics of 60+ Population as % of Total Population: 2013 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 31: European Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: European Historic Review for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: European 14-Year Perspective for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: European Historic Review for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: European 14-Year Perspective for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: French Historic Review for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: French 14-Year Perspective for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: German Historic Review for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: German 14-Year Perspective for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 43: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Italian Historic Review for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Select UK Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: The UK Historic Review for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 49: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Spanish Historic Review for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 52: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Russian Historic Review for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select KEY Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Aging Populace - Potential Opportunities

Table 58: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of the Total Population in Select Asian Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Age-wise Breakup of China and India€™s Population: As of July 2013 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Healthcare Spending - An Opportunity

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Rest of World Historic Review for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Bone and Joint Health Supplements by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Glucosamine-Chondroitin Supplements, Calcium Supplements, and Other Supplements Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 74) The United States (47) Canada (3) Europe (17) - France (2) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (5) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6) Latin America (1)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112933



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

