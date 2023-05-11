Global Bottled Cocktails Market Report 2023: Increased Demand for Light Alcoholic Beverages Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bottled Cocktails Market, by Type, by Alcohol Content, by Additive, by Main Ingredient, by Distribution Channel by Region - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bottled cocktails market is expected to reach USD 50.29 billion by 2022, which will reach USD 26.37 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

A cocktail is an alcoholic drink. The most commonly used cocktails are either a combination of alcoholic beverages or one or more alcoholic beverages with other ingredients such as flavored syrup, tonic water, fruit juice or cream. Cocktails vary greatly around the world, and many websites publish their own interpretations of the most famous and older cocktails as well as original recipes.

Market Drivers

The demand for light alcoholic beverages is increasing. Consumers in developed countries are more health conscious, which is why they are switching to soft drinks. This spirit typically contains a small amount of alcohol, between 4% and 7%, with added flavors such as cranberry, orange, lemon and passion fruit, ultimately appealing to health-conscious consumers.

As a result, light alcoholic beverages have gained more popularity in recent years. Consequently, increasing demand for low-alcohol flavored beverages is expected to drive market growth.

The growing popularity of alcoholic cocktails. Alcohol-based cocktails will maintain their leading position in the bottled cocktails market during the forecast period. It usually contains no more than 5% alcohol mixed with other ingredients, such as juices, and is available in single-serve packages and multiple flavors. The most commonly used alcoholic beverages are whiskey, vodka, gin, tequila and rum.

Market Restraints

There are several problems in the bottled cocktail market. Heavy taxes and duties associated with alcohol consumption and many health problems are expected to hinder the growth of the bottled cocktails market, while religious and cultural beliefs in various economies may pose a major challenge to the growth of the bottled cocktails market. the forecast period mentioned above.

This Bottled Cocktail market report includes information on new recent developments, trade regulations, import and export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and local market players, analyzes opportunities based on new revenue pockets and changes. market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growth, application niches and governance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Market Opportunities

Increase in new product launches. The market for bottled cocktails is characterized by the presence of a few incumbents and several medium and small players.

Companies have launched new products as the demand for cocktails around the world increases. For example, x The Coca-Cola Company signed a brand endorsement agreement with Constellation Brands Inc. in January 2022 to launch FRESCA Mixed, an alcohol-based ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail, in the United States. The purpose of this brand is to attract. for consumers looking for premium RTD cocktails and fuller flavor experiences to pair with full-bodied bar cocktails and refreshing strong seltzers.

Market Segmentation

By Type

High Spirits

Others

By Alcohol Content

Less 5%

5-8%

Above 8%

By Additive

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

By Main Ingredient

Malt - Based

Spirit Based

Wine Based

By Distribution Channel

Store Based

Non-Store Based

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Bottled Cocktails Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

