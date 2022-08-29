Global Bottled Water Market to Reach $515.3 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.5%

Aug 29, 2022, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN , Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bottled Water Market By Product Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bottled water market was valued at $301.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $515.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.
Growing awareness of health-related activities has surged the demand for bottled water owing to its great taste and added nutrients. This is expected to fuel the bottled water market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increase in value and potential of bottled functional water and the fact that bottled functional water become a major commercial beverage category in both developed and developing economies, including the U.S., China, and others owing to its enrichment with supplements ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, acids, herbs, raw fruits or vegetables has made customers more linear towards it. This is expected to drive the global bottled water market.
However, the availability of tap water at cheaper rates as compared to bottled water is expected to hinder the growth of the bottled water market during the forecast period.
On the contrary, there is a rapid shift towards using safe, refreshing, and healthy beverages that are free from calories, caffeine, and preservatives. This is anticipated to increase the sales of bottled water owing to accruing health benefits associated with the use of bottled water; thus creating lucrative opportunities for the market.
Key Market Segments
BY PRODUCT TYPE
- Flavored Bottled Water
- Still Bottled Water
- Carbonated Bottled Water
- Functional Bottled Water
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Nestle Waters
- The Coca Cola Company
- HANGZHOU WAHAHA GROUP CO., LTD.
- Danone
- Icelandic Glacial Inc.
- Niagara Bottling, LLC
- Nongfu Spring
- Norland International
- VOSS of Norway AS
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: BOTTLED WATER MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
CHAPTER 5: BOTTLED WATER MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 6: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x8so8v
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article