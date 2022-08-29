Global Bottled Water Market to Reach $515.3 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.5%

DUBLIN , Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bottled Water Market By Product Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bottled water market was valued at $301.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $515.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.



Growing awareness of health-related activities has surged the demand for bottled water owing to its great taste and added nutrients. This is expected to fuel the bottled water market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increase in value and potential of bottled functional water and the fact that bottled functional water become a major commercial beverage category in both developed and developing economies, including the U.S., China, and others owing to its enrichment with supplements ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, acids, herbs, raw fruits or vegetables has made customers more linear towards it. This is expected to drive the global bottled water market.



However, the availability of tap water at cheaper rates as compared to bottled water is expected to hinder the growth of the bottled water market during the forecast period.



On the contrary, there is a rapid shift towards using safe, refreshing, and healthy beverages that are free from calories, caffeine, and preservatives. This is anticipated to increase the sales of bottled water owing to accruing health benefits associated with the use of bottled water; thus creating lucrative opportunities for the market.





Key Market Segments

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Flavored Bottled Water

Still Bottled Water

Carbonated Bottled Water

Functional Bottled Water

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

PepsiCo Inc.

Nestle Waters

The Coca Cola Company

HANGZHOU WAHAHA GROUP CO., LTD.

WAHAHA GROUP CO., LTD. Danone

Icelandic Glacial Inc.

Niagara Bottling, LLC

Nongfu Spring

Norland International

VOSS of Norway AS

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: BOTTLED WATER MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE



CHAPTER 5: BOTTLED WATER MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 6: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

