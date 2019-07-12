Global Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market Outlook Report, 2019-2024 - Immunotherapy Expected to Register Robust Growth

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brain Tumor Therapeutics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing incidence of the brain tumor is one of the major factors which is driving the growth of the market globally. As per the Central Brain Tumor Registry of the United States report 2016, an estimated 79,270 new cases of primary malignant, nonmalignant are anticipated to be diagnosed in the US in 2017 (26,070 primary malignant and 53,200 nonmalignant).



The rising prevalence of brain cancer cases across the globe is expected to drive the demand of the brain tumor therapeutics market over the forecast period. The high cost of cancer therapy is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the market studied. The treatment for brain tumor differs depending on several factors, such as age, general health, and the size, location, and type of tumor. Furthermore, there are some adverse effects of the treatments that are restraining the growth of the market studied, over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Immunotherapy Segment is Expected to Register Robust Growth



Immunotherapy is the treatment of disease by activating or suppressing the immune system. Vaccines are a promising new form of immunotherapy that stimulates the immune system to fight cancer. The use of immunotherapy in glioblastoma multiforme which is the most common primary malignant brain tumor in adults has been found to be effective.



In 2018, a European trial succeeded in proving the feasibility and efficacy of treating brain cancer with personalized immunotherapy tailored for each patient. This phase I/II trial that runs across six European centers, tested a combination of two personalized vaccines in patients with glioblastoma. These clinical trials are expected to drive the market studied.



The United States is Expected to Retain Largest Market Share During the Period of Forecast.



The US dominates the brain tumor treatment market in North America. The US is anticipated to lead the market owing to the developed healthcare industry coupled with rising awareness regarding advanced technologies amongst the population in this region.



In the United States, the incidence of all primary malignant and non-malignant brain and other CNS tumors is 22.36 cases per 100,000, for a total count of 368,117 tumor incidences. Meningioma is the most common form of brain tumor, followed by Gliomas. Eflornithine is designated as an orphan drug in the United States and received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the country for the treatment of anaplastic Glioma



Competitive Landscape



The market for brain tumor therapeutics is highly concentrated with a few global players controlling a significant share of the market. Key players in the market include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. among others.



