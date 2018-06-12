Global Breast Implants Market 2017-2025: Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer & New Product Launches & FDA Approvals

The breast implants market is estimated to account for US$ 1,981.2 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 1,424.4 Mn in 2017.

The growth of breast implants market is attributed to the rise in prevalence of breast cancer. For example, as per the Breastcancer.org, in 2018, in the U.S., nearly 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women along with 63,960 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. However, breast implants procedures involve a large number of complications.

Most common complication associated with silicone and saline breast implants are capsular contracture, reoperation, implant removal, and rupture or deflation of the implant. In addition to the complications, high cost of breast implants are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2016, the average cost of breast augmentation surgery was US$ 3,719 in the US. Additionally, the average cost for removal of breast implants was US$ 2,506

Breast implant surgeries are done for reconstructive purposes such as, restoring the breast volume post-weight reduction or pregnancy, after mastectomy for breast cancer and also for esthetic purposes & other cosmetic reasons. Reconstructive surgery is one of the best option for reenacting the shape of the breast after surgery breast removal surgery in cancer. Different types of breast implants are used to rebuild the breast and these breast implants are made up of a flexible silicone outer shell or saline (Salt Water)

There are different shapes and sizes of saline and silicone implants comes in the market which have either smooth or textured (rough) surfaces. Any type of implant needs to be replaced at some point if it leaks or ruptures. The concern regarding ruptured silicone-filled implants raised in the past but recent studies reported that silicone implants do not upturn the risk of health problems, and they have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for use since 2006.

The market for breast implants has witnessed remarkable growth opportunities in North America. Factors such as increasing focus of market players in the US and Canada, and rising prevalence of breast cancer in Mexico are likely to boost the growth of breast implants market in North America



