Global Breast Implants Market 2017-2025: Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer & New Product Launches & FDA Approvals

The "Global Breast Implants Market to 2025 - Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Silicone and Saline) and Application (Reconstructive Surgery and Cosmetic Surgery)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The breast implants market is estimated to account for US$ 1,981.2 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 1,424.4 Mn in 2017.
The growth of breast implants market is attributed to the rise in prevalence of breast cancer. For example, as per the Breastcancer.org, in 2018, in the U.S., nearly 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women along with 63,960 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. However, breast implants procedures involve a large number of complications.
Most common complication associated with silicone and saline breast implants are capsular contracture, reoperation, implant removal, and rupture or deflation of the implant. In addition to the complications, high cost of breast implants are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2016, the average cost of breast augmentation surgery was US$ 3,719 in the US. Additionally, the average cost for removal of breast implants was US$ 2,506
Breast implant surgeries are done for reconstructive purposes such as, restoring the breast volume post-weight reduction or pregnancy, after mastectomy for breast cancer and also for esthetic purposes & other cosmetic reasons. Reconstructive surgery is one of the best option for reenacting the shape of the breast after surgery breast removal surgery in cancer. Different types of breast implants are used to rebuild the breast and these breast implants are made up of a flexible silicone outer shell or saline (Salt Water)
There are different shapes and sizes of saline and silicone implants comes in the market which have either smooth or textured (rough) surfaces. Any type of implant needs to be replaced at some point if it leaks or ruptures. The concern regarding ruptured silicone-filled implants raised in the past but recent studies reported that silicone implants do not upturn the risk of health problems, and they have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for use since 2006.
The market for breast implants has witnessed remarkable growth opportunities in North America. Factors such as increasing focus of market players in the US and Canada, and rising prevalence of breast cancer in Mexico are likely to boost the growth of breast implants market in North America
Key Topics Covered:
1 Global Breast Implants Market - Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 the Insight Partners Research Report Guidance
2 Global Breast Implants Market - Key Takeaways
3 Global Breast Implants Market - Market Landscape
3.1 Overview
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.2.1 Global Breast Implants Market - by Product
3.2.2 Global Breast Implants Market - by Applications
3.2.3 Global Breast Implants Market - by Geography
3.3 Pest Analysis
4 Global Breast Implants Market - Key Market Dynamics
4.1 Key Market Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer
4.1.2 New Product Launches & Fda Approvals
4.1.3 Growing Number of Cosmetic and Breast Augmentation Procedures
4.2 Key Market Restraints
4.2.1 Post-Surgical Complications
4.2.2 High Cost of Breast Implants and Breast Implant Surgery
4.3 Key Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Emerging Markets In Developing Countries
4.4 Future Trends
4.4.1 Fat Transfer Breast Augmentation
4.5 Impact Analysis
5 Breast Implants Market - Global Analysis
5.1 Global Breast Implants Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis
5.2 Global Breast Implants Market, by Geography - Forecasts and Analysis
5.3 Market Positioning
5.4 Performance of Key Players
5.4.1 Allergan Plc.
5.4.2 Medtronic Plc
5.5 Expert Opinions
6 Global Breast Implants Market Analysis - by Product Type
6.1 Overview
6.2 Silicone Implants
6.3 Saline Implants
7 Global Breast Implants Market Analysis - by Application
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Cosmetic Surgery Market
7.2 Reconstructive Surgery Market
8 North America Breast Implants Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025
9 Europe Breast Implants Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025
10 Asia-Pacific Breast Implants Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025
11 Middle East & Africa Breast Implants Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025
12 South and Central America Breast Implants Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025
13 Breast Implants Market -Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Growth Strategies In the Breast Implants Market, 2016-2025
13.3 Organic Developments
13.4 Organic Growth Strategies In the Breast Implants Market, 2016-2025
13.6 Others
13.7 Inorganic Developments
13.8 Inorganic Growth Strategies In the Breast Implants Market, 2016-2025
13.9 Acquisitions
13.10 Agreement
13.11 Collaboration
14 Global Breast Implants Market - Key Company Profiles
- Allergan Plc
- Mentor Worldwide LLC
- Sientra Inc.
- GC Aesthetics PLC
- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH
- Hansbiomed Co. Ltd.
- Ideal Implant Incorporated
- Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.
- Establishment Labs S.A.
- Groupe Sebbin SAS
