Global Brewery Equipment Market Outlook to 2027: Innovation in the Market and Rapid Growth in Microbreweries and Brewpubs

The Global Brewery Equipment market accounted for $15.83 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $31.92 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.



Constant innovation in the brewery equipment market and rapid growth in microbreweries and brewpubs are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high capital and maintenance costs are restraining market growth.



The brewery equipment is a set of several tools and monitoring systems used in brewing or processing of beer. The brewing process consists of various steps such as milling the grain, malting, mashing, lautering, boiling, wort separation, and cooling, fermenting, conditioning, filtration, carbonation, cellaring, and filling. The brewery equipment is utilized for the processing of beer in small-scale, medium-sized, or large-scale operations.



Based on Equipment Type, the Fermentation Equipment is likely to have a huge demand due to the increased chances of tank deterioration. In addition, since the tanks are occupied for a longer duration during the process, the requirement for more tanks by macro breweries to increase production remains high. By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing trend of low or no alcohol beer due to its health benefits as well as the presence of various large beer manufacturers.



Some of the key players profiled in the Brewery Equipment Market include



Alfa Laval

Criveller Group

Della Toffola

GEA Group

Hypro Group

Kaspar Schulz

Krones Group

Meura SA

Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co Ltd

Paul Mueller

Praj Industries

Shanghai Hengcheng Beverage Equipment Co Ltd



11 Company Profiling



