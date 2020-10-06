Global Broadcast Switcher Markets, 2018-2019 & 2020-2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Broadcast Switcher Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall television industry has been witnessing consistent growth since the past few decades. Over a period of time, advanced television services such as high-definition (HD), ultra-high-definition (UHD) have been witnessing increased penetration across the world.

However, without effective video mixing equipment, broadcasting television content becomes a complicated issue for broadcasting companies. Broadcast switchers refer to a hardware device used to switch between different video/audio sources in film and video production. This enables the producer to mix different video signals and add in special effects captured on a secondary source.

The overall broadcast switchers market is highly driven by the ever-rising television broadcasting industry worldwide. With the advent of flat-screen television and high-quality services, the overall television broadcasting industry has gained a substantial pace, globally. This is projected to continue over the forecast period owing to consistently growing demand for high-end television sets across the world. In addition, due to the rapidly ongoing analog to digital television transition, adjacent markets such as broadcast switchers are expected to witness continued growth.

In addition, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns have led to increasing demand for higher quality media content. Viewers all across the world are demanding more and more of live broadcasts of various sporting and news events over traditional television channels OTT platforms. Thereby, this increase in the consumption of media content is expected to further boost the demand for broadcast switchers during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

The report offers strategic insights into the global broadcast switcher market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of market segments based on equipment type, a number of ports, applications, and cross-sectional study across different geographies and sub-geographical regions. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2028. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. In addition, the report includes a section providing insights on the key trends followed in the market.

In order to help strategic decision-makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading broadcast switched vendors, their business strategy analysis, market positioning, and key developments.

Some of the major players profiled in the report are FOR-A Company Ltd., Ross Video Ltd, Evertz Corporation, Grass Valley USA LLC, Snell Ltd., Sony Electronics, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, NewTek Inc., Blackmagic Design Pty Ltd., Ikegami Electronics USA, Inc., Pinnacle Systems, Inc., Broadcast Pix, Inc., and others.

Apart from the company profiles, the report includes a section covering the competitive landscape wherein the market positioning of the companies has been discussed. The section also provides a view of key business strategies adopted by the leading market players.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Broadcast Switchers Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn) (%)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies adopted by the Leading Players

Chapter 4 Global Broadcast Switchers Market Analysis, by Equipment Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Master Control Switchers

4.2.1 Less than 16 ports

4.2.2 16 to 40 ports

4.2.3 More than 40 ports

4.3 Routing Switchers

4.3.1 Less than 16 ports

4.3.2 16 to 40 ports

4.3.3 More than 40 ports

4.4 Broadcast Switchers

4.4.1 Less than 16 ports

4.4.2 16 to 40 ports

4.4.3 More than 40 ports

Chapter 5 Global Broadcast Switchers Market Analysis, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Studio Production

5.3 News Production

5.4 Sports Broadcasting

5.5 Post-production

5.6 Production Trucks

5.7 Others

Chapter 6 North America Broadcast Switchers Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Broadcast Switchers Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Broadcast Switchers Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Broadcast Switchers Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 FOR-A Company Ltd.

10.2 Ross Video Ltd.

10.3 Evertz Corporation

10.4 Grass Valley USA LLC

10.5 Snell Ltd.

10.6 Sony Electronics, Inc.

10.7 Panasonic Corporation

10.8 NewTek Inc.

10.9 Blackmagic Design Pty Ltd.

10.10 Ikegami Electronics USA, Inc.

10.11 Pinnacle Systems, Inc.

10.12 Broadcast Pix, Inc.

