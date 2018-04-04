Global Buchholz Relay Market 2018-2022 - Need for Flexible Power Systems and Changing Energy Landscape Driving Growth

The global buchholz relay market to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Buchholz Relay Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emerging nations becoming energy investment hotspots. Significant investments were made in 2017 in the energy sectors of India, Mexico, and several countries in Africa and the Middle East. Various international players increasingly focus on these emerging hotspots, as governments enact reforms to increase the competition in their energy sectors and deploy excess global capital.

According to the report, one driver in the market is need for flexible power systems and changing energy landscape. The power demand has increased exponentially across the world. The increasing population and the rising global economy are responsible for the augmented demand, and this trend will continue during the forecast period. As per the World Bank, the world population is expected to increase by 1.3 billion during 2016-2035.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is financially weak distribution sector. The advances of smart grid systems incur additional costs, which include the cost of replacement of transmission lines, distribution systems, power delivering systems, substation digitization, and digital controls. Also, high initial capital investments are required by power utilities and independent power producers (IPPs).

Key vendors

ABB

Altron

Elektromotoren und Gertebau Barleben

Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen

PBSI Group

Teck Global

