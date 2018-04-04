Global Buchholz Relay Market 2018-2022 - Need for Flexible Power Systems and Changing Energy Landscape Driving Growth

DUBLIN, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Buchholz Relay Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global buchholz relay market to grow at a CAGR of 4.70% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Buchholz Relay Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is emerging nations becoming energy investment hotspots. Significant investments were made in 2017 in the energy sectors of India, Mexico, and several countries in Africa and the Middle East. Various international players increasingly focus on these emerging hotspots, as governments enact reforms to increase the competition in their energy sectors and deploy excess global capital.
According to the report, one driver in the market is need for flexible power systems and changing energy landscape. The power demand has increased exponentially across the world. The increasing population and the rising global economy are responsible for the augmented demand, and this trend will continue during the forecast period. As per the World Bank, the world population is expected to increase by 1.3 billion during 2016-2035.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is financially weak distribution sector. The advances of smart grid systems incur additional costs, which include the cost of replacement of transmission lines, distribution systems, power delivering systems, substation digitization, and digital controls. Also, high initial capital investments are required by power utilities and independent power producers (IPPs).
Key vendors
- ABB
- Altron
- Elektromotoren und Gertebau Barleben
- Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen
- PBSI Group
- Teck Global
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Power transformers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Distribution transformers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Emerging nations becoming energy investment hotspots
- Evolution of environment-friendly and more fire-resistant insulating liquids
- Evolution of eco-efficient power transformers
- Increasing popularity of bio-based and naphthenic transformer oil
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB
- Altron
- Elektromotoren und Gertebau Barleben
- Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen
- PBSI Group
- Teck Global
PART 15: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/44b9mb/global_buchholz?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-buchholz-relay-market-2018-2022---need-for-flexible-power-systems-and-changing-energy-landscape-driving-growth-300624356.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article