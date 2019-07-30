Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Markets 2019-2023 - Integration of IoT, Scope of Augmented and Virtual Reality, Evolution of 5D, Spike in Mergers and Acquisition M&A

DUBLIN, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: (2019-2023 Edition), provides an in-depth analysis of the global BIM market by value and segments. The report also provides an analysis of the BIM market at the regional level, covering the regions of America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Growth of the overall global BIM market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) refers to virtual or digital representation of a building or a non-building, embedded in it, its physical and functional characteristics. In other terms, BIM is a software technology, which has made 3D, 4D and 5D virtual view of a building before it actually goes on the ground. The elements of the virtual building are the digital prototype of the physical building elements such as walls, columns, windows, doors, stairs, etc.

Any aspect of design performance can be simulated and assessed before it is built; thus enabling modifications in the design, making it clearly understandable. The computer-generated models need precise geometry and data to support the construction, fabrication and procurement activities through which building is realized. BIM models are accessible through mobile/PCs/smartphones.

BIM is used for 3D coordination, prefabrication, record models, etc. The BIM enables collaboration among owners and design firms, reduction of rework, cost, and errors, reduces the project duration and faster client approval on designs. BIM can be segmented by end user, deployment and verticals which can further be classified respectively. There are plenty of BIM modeling tools, such as BIM authoring tools, BIM tools for shop drawing and fabrication and BIM construction management and scheduling tools.

The global BIM market has increased over the years and is expected to grow significantly during the years 2019-2023. The global BIM market is expected to increase due to rising expenditure and investment in the construction industry both residential and non-residential, increasing digitization in the construction sector, growing IT investment in construction and increasing governmental adoption of BIM by several nations. Yet the market faces some challenges, such as lack of definite regulation, lack of expertise in BIM and high costs, resistance to change on part of construction managers/contractors, social obstacles and problems of interoperability.

Integration of BIM with the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, the scope of Augmented and Virtual reality in the BIM market, evolution of 5D BIM and spike in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Nemetschek, Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporation and Trimble Navigation Limited are some of the major players operating in the global BIM market whose company profiling has been done in this report. In this section of the report, business overview, financial overview, and business strategies have been provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Engineering Software: An Overview

2.2 Construction Software: An Overview

2.2.1 Types of Software in Construction Project Management (CPM)

2.3 Building Information Modeling (BIM): An Overview

2.3.1 Uses of BIM throughout a Building Lifecycle

2.3.2 BIM- from Hierarchy to Collaboration

2.3.3 Benefits of BIM

2.3.4 BIM Segmentation

2.3.5 BIM Tools



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global BIM Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global BIM Market by Value

3.2 Global BIM Market: Segment (Type of Solution) Analysis

3.2.1 Global BIM Market by Segments (Type of Solution)

3.2.2 Global BIM Software Market by Value

3.2.3 Global BIM Project Management and BIM Training Segment by Value

3.3 Global BIM Market: Segment (Type of Deployment) Analysis

3.3.1 Global BIM Market by Segments (Type of Deployment)

3.3.2 Global Cloud Based BIM Market by Value

3.3.3 Global On Premise BIM Market by Value

3.4 Global BIM Market: Segment (Verticals) Analysis

3.4.1 Global BIM Market by Segments (Verticals)

3.4.2 Global Commercial and Infrastructure Construction BIM Market by Value

3.5 Global BIM Market: Regional Analysis



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 America BIM Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 America BIM Market by Value

4.2 Europe BIM Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe BIM Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific BIM Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific BIM Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific BIM Market by Countries

4.3.3 Australia, New Zealand and India BIM Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.1.1 Integration of IoT with BIM

5.1.2 Scope of Augmented and Virtual Reality in BIM

5.1.3 Evolution of 5D BIM

5.1.4 Spike in Mergers and Acquisition (M&A) Activity



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global BIM Market Players: A Financial Comparison



7. Company Profiles



Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Incorporation

Nemetschek

Trimble Navigation Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sv5exz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

