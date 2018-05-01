Global Bunker Oil Market 2018-2022

News provided by

Reportlinker

08:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Bunker Oil

Bunker fuels are also known as marine fuels and are mainly divided into two categories, namely, residual fuel (heavy fuel oil) and the distillates. Marine fuels are supplied to the shipping industry for using them in ships' bunkers to power their engines.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02947677



Technavio's analysts forecast the global bunker oil market to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bunker oil market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Bunker Oil Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• BP
• Chevron
• Exxon Mobil
• Gazprom
• HPCL
Royal Dutch Shell

Market driver
• Increasing naval expenditure
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Fluctuations in oil and gas
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Growing LNG market
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02947677

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bunker-oil-market-2018-2022-300638365.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

Also from this source

08:15 ET Global Motive Lead-Acid Battery Market 2018-2022

08:00 ET Global Defense Logistics Market 2018-2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Bunker Oil Market 2018-2022

News provided by

Reportlinker

08:00 ET