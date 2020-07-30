Global Burns Pipeline Overview and Outlook 2020

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Burns Pipeline Research Monitor, 2020 - Drugs, Companies, Clinical Trials, R&D Pipeline Updates, Status and Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

PIPELINE HIGHLIGHTS

Burns is one of the widely researched conditions during 2020 with 32 companies actively focusing on realizing pipeline's potential. Development of Burns medicines is identified as integral to the strategy of the majority of companies operating in the industry.



Global Burns market presents promising new product pipeline with NME Projects, pivotal trials, and rapidly phase-advancing therapeutic candidates. Increasing number of companies are assessing the feasibility of developing treatment options for Burns.



Good progress is anticipated during 2020 and 2021 with Burns pipeline molecules advancing from pre-clinical investigation to completion of advanced Phase clinical trials. Burns pipeline continues to expand and progress with novel mechanisms and diverse routes of administration being tested by companies.



DRUG DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE OVERVIEW



The Burns pipeline Research Monitor, 2020 report is an analytical research study on the progress achieved by pipeline companies during the year along with its historical development, current status, and outlook.



This Burns pipeline review explores high-potential early to late-stage pipeline projects with a continued focus on new insights, accelerated processes, and pipeline progression.



The competitive intelligence report on Burns presents detailed insights into therapeutic drug pipeline development, industry news, deals, and analysis across the length and breadth of the Burns pipeline. Information on R&D pipeline updates, results of key clinical trials are also included in the report.



DRUG PROFILES



Burns development pipeline including projects in early- and late-stage development are detailed in the report. Details of clinical trial data and submissions to regulatory authorities are also provided. For the drug candidates included in the report, the following information is provided:

Current Status of Development including phase advancements, regulatory approvals of phases, acquisitions, licensing and technology transfers, product launches in various markets, and others.

Phase of development

Mechanism of Action

Route of Administration

Companies involved including originator, licensing companies, developer, investors, and others

New molecular entity details

Orphan drug designation and other special status provided by regulators

COMPANY PROFILES



Both small size and large size pharmaceutical companies are investing their resources in Burns drug development operations. Further, financial institutions are extending support to small pharmaceutical companies, universities, and other researchers for the development of treatment of Burns. Partnerships and acquisitions are also increasingly observed in the pipeline.



This research report presents an analysis of 32 Burns companies including company overview, key snapshot, contact information, and their strategies on accelerating Burns pipeline development. Mid-stage and early portfolios of these companies are analyzed in detail in the report.



Reasons to Buy

The current market conditions are forcing companies and investors worldwide to prioritize their investments and accelerate pipeline candidates only through careful quantitative assessment

This research work assists decision makers in pharmaceutical companies towards successful pipeline development through critically evaluated pipeline data

Buyers can identify most promising drug candidates for treatment of Burns

It allows users to strengthen their pipeline through acquisitions, licensing and collaborations

Users can estimate possible delays in the delivery of pipeline or launch of new products

Stay ahead of competition through understanding their pipeline progression, strategies and outlook

The report details all the pipeline candidates under investigation in various stages of development from Phase I through to Phase III to enable business development managers to understand the impact of new launches

Optimize your licensing and technology transfer strategies through identification of prospect partners

Companies Analyzed



AlgiPharma AS

Alliance Pharma Plc

Anterogen Co Ltd

Bioharmony Therapeutics Inc

Biomendics LLC

CFM Pharma Holding BV

Chrysalis BioTherapeutics Inc

Combangio Inc

Destiny Pharma Plc

Energenesis Biomedical Co Ltd

FirstString Research Inc

GNT Pharma Co Ltd

Hypo-Stream Ltd

Madam Therapeutics BV

MallInckrodt Plc

Marizyme Inc

MediWound Ltd

MicroCures Inc

NeoMatrix Therapeutics Inc

Novion Technologies Inc

Phagelux Inc

Pluristem Therapeutics

Recce Pharmaceuticals

Riptide Bioscience Inc

Se-cure Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Shulov Innovative Science Ltd

Stemsynergy Therapeutics Inc

TGV Laboratories Inc

TreeFrog Therapeutics SAS

USV Pvt Ltd

viDA Therapeutics Inc

Washburn Therapeutics Inc

