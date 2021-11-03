Global Bus Market Growth Opportunities Report 2021:Growth Opportunity with the Development in Advanced Connectivity and Safety Features in Commercial Mobility

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bus Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The size of the global bus market in 2020 was ~175,745 units and is expected to grow to ~204,048 units in 2021 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%.

COVID-19 has had a global impact, with governments resorting to national lockdowns and social distancing measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The result was a large-scale drop in business confidence, consumer demand, and industrial production, leading to a global economic recession in 2020. A large number of workplaces closed indefinitely or implemented remote working arrangements. The concerns over public health and safety reduced travel volumes as well as public transit ridership.

However, with vaccination drives underway across the globe, ridership is expected to increase in 2021-22. In developing countries, a majority of the population working in the informal sector is highly dependent on public transport for their daily commute. This is expected to drive the growth of the transit bus segment.

Zero-emission powertrains in transit buses have gained momentum across Europe and China. The EU Clean Vehicle directive for EU countries will boost electric bus adoption. The extension of subsidies in China till 2022 accelerated the growth of new energy buses in the second half of 2020.

Additionally, Chinese electric bus OEMs are rapidly expanding globally, with the establishment of manufacturing and assembly plants, in addition to exports.

In Latin America, some countries are developing electro-mobility strategies promoting zero-emission buses in public transportation. Chinese OEMs have also established regional production bases to tap into LATAM. In the coach segment, diesel powertrain is dominant, though natural gas and fuel cells are attractive with the development of fuelling infrastructure.

Though plummeting demand pushed oil prices into the negative territory in 2020, oil prices are set to rise in 2021 and expedite the adoption of alternative powertrains. Traditional OEMs across various regions are expanding their product portfolios to include battery electric and fuel cell buses in the transit segment.

The market is witnessing strong collaborations among incumbent automakers, suppliers, and new players striving to enter the market. The relatively low total cost of ownership of electric buses, when compared to diesel buses, and the push for developing charging infrastructure will make electric buses a profitable option from 2024 to 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Environment

Key Highlights of the Global Bus Industry

Snapshot of Bus Market by Region in 2021

Global Bus Powertrain Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions and Recovery - Bus Market

Top Predictions for 2021

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Bus Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment and Scope - Global Truck Industry

Research Scope

Product and Technology Segmentation

4. Global Economic Outlook 2021

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

5. Bus Market Outlook

Global Bus Market Forecast - Overview

Global Transit and Coach Bus Market Forecast by Region

2020 Bus OEM Sales Performance

2021 Powertrain Technology Forecast - Global Bus Market

6. North America

Key Trends in the Region

Public Transit Operational Funding & APTA Ridership Trends

Impact of COVID-19 on Bus Sales

Emission Standards and EV Incentives and Subsidies

Powertrain Technology Split

OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms

High-capacity Driverless Vehicle Initiatives - North America

7. Europe

Key Trends in the Region

COVID-19 Impact

Emission Standards and EV Incentives and Subsidies

Powertrain Technology Split

OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms

High-capacity Driverless Vehicle Initiatives - Europe

8. China

Key Trends in the Region

COVID-19 Impact

Emission Standards and EV Incentives and Subsidies

Powertrain Technology Split

OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms

High-capacity Driverless Vehicle Initiatives in China

9. India

Key Trends in the Region

Impact of COVID-19

Emission Standards and EV Incentives and Subsidies

Powertrain Technology Split

OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms

10. Latin America

Key Trends in the Region

COVID-19 Impact

Emission Standards and EV Incentives and Subsidies

Powertrain Technology Split

OEM Powertrain Technology Platforms

11. Transit Bus TCO - North America

Parameters/Assumptions - Transit Bus, North America

Diesel, NG, Electric, Fuel Cell Transit Bus Operational CPM Comparison

Operational Cost/Mile - Diesel, Electric, NG, Fuel Cell

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Move Towards Cleaner and Zero-emission Transportation Through Electrification

Growth Opportunity 2 - Development in Advanced Connectivity and Safety Features in Commercial Mobility

Growth Opportunity 3 - Identify and Map the Opportunity Landscape for Fuel Cell buses Across Segments and Different Use Cases

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fuwswm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

