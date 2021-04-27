Global Business Jet Manufacturers Annual Report 2021: Strategy Dossier of the Top 5 Manufacturers - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron, Embraer

DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Annual Strategy Dossier - 2021 - Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron, Embraer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2021 annual edition of the Strategy Dossier report analyses the overall Strategy Focus and provides Key Insights into the Strategies & Plans being conceptualized & pursued by the Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon.

The Global Business Jet market has been on the recovery path while facing tremendous headwinds in a complex, difficult & highly challenging market environment with the global economy reeling under the pressure of COVID-19 pandemic.

The global business jet market has been faring much better than commercial aviation, marking a major departure from the usual trend owing to social distancing mandates, and has witnessed a strong uptick in fleet utilization levels by late 2020 and is projected to make a recovery to pre-COVID levels, in terms of fleet utilization, by mid-2021.

The industry has shown tremendous resilience over the past decade with the OEMs focusing on portfolio refresh led by new product introductions, reinforcement of presence across key markets & regions and services portfolio expansion amid a difficult demand environment through the decade.

The market demand for business jets remains skewed towards heavy jets where the three way battle for market shares continues to be fought fiercely amongst the triad of OEMs, led by Gulfstream, Bombardier and Dassault Aviation with Gulfstream maintaining its pole position with a strong product portfolio & superior market positioning while leveraging the first mover advantage in the heavy jets segment to full effect. Further, a restructured Bombardier following its exit from commercial aviation & pivoted solely now around business aviation is likely to be much more focused & competitive with its flagship Global 7500 program.

The long term fundamentals for the industry remain strong & well in place with regulatory mandates & sustainability focus likely to drive new aircraft sales apart from modernization & upgrade of existing aircrafts translating into an overall fillip for the industry over medium term.

Additionally, the market dynamics for business jets are likely to witness a major disruption & transformation with the advent of supersonic business jets which are likely to become a reality towards the middle to late 2020s with a number of industry OEMs working actively on their development.

Business aviation is also likely to face a stiff challenge from civil rotorcrafts, starting with the AW609, which is likely to enter service over near term, apart from the unfolding & unleashing of innovative & disruptive business models by Urban Aerial Mobility over medium term while simultaneously tackling sustainability challenges going forward.

Against this rapidly evolving industry and market backdrop, the report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Global Top 6 Business Jet manufacturers starting with a detailed business and financial snapshot, incorporating charts, tables and analysis based on latest financial statements.

An insightful & comprehensive SWOT framework analysis is also provided. The report also incorporates analysis & review of key market, technology & industry trends along with issues & challenges which are likely to impact and shape industry's future over near to medium term.

The report also identifies key driving & restraining forces for the industry & assesses their potential degree of impact through a force field analysis. The report concludes by providing a comprehensive market outlook on the Global Business Jet market with overview of demand projections across aircraft segments & key geographic markets & regions over medium term.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 Business Structure & Snapshot - For the Global Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturers

a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Product Portfolio

f) Market Capitalization

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding Pattern & Structure

Section 2 Financial Performance Snapshot -Charts & Analysis for each Company:

1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend

Section 3 Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each of the Top 5 OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome

Opportunities for Growth

Threats to be Mitigated

Section 4 Strategy Focus - For Each of the Top 5 Business Jet Manufacturer

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation

Textron Aviation

Embraer SA

Section 5 Key Strategies & Plans - For the Top 5 Business Jet OEMs - Comprehensive Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for each OEM

Product & Services Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business & Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6 Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 7 Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 9 Market Outlook for Business Jets - 2021-2030

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Business Jets

Global Demand Outlook - Business Aircrafts - Forecast - 2021-2030

Demand Growth Projections for Business Jets through 2030 -

Light Jets

Medium Jets

Heavy Jets

Demand Growth Forecasts for Key Geographic Markets & Regions - 2021-2030

Companies Mentioned

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation SA

Embraer SA

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Textron Aviation Inc.

