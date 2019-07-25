Global Business Jet Market to 2023 - Increasing Corporate Profits / Improving Consumer Confidence / Inclining Flight Operations / Rising Billionaires

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Business Jet Market Report: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The factors such as increasing corporate profits, improving consumer confidence, inclining flight operations, rising billionaires and accelerating economic growth are expected to drive the market growth. However, the growth of the industry would be challenged by a lack of infrastructure and high maintenance cost. A few notable trends include industry consolidation, increasing fractional fleet base, increased research and development activities and rising demand in emerging markets.



Flight departments, charter companies and fractional ownership are some of the authorities who own, manage and run business jets. Among the three, fractional ownership is becoming a popular choice because of the cost-benefit it offers to the consumer.



On the basis of size, business jets are classified into heavy jets, medium jets and light jets. Heavy jets are expensive as compared to the other two types and therefore, they accounted for a larger market in terms of value.



The fastest-growing regional market in North America owing to spur in business travels and investments by the young billionaires with improving economic conditions in US and Canadian cities.



Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global business jet market, segmented on the basis of size i.e. heavy jets, medium jets and light jets.

The major regional markets ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and South America ) have been analysed.

, , and ) have been analysed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players [Textron Inc. (Cessna), Bombardier Inc., General Dynamics Corporation (Gulfstream), Embraer S.A., Dassault Aviation SA and Airbus SE] are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Jet Aircraft

1.2 Business Jets



2. Global Business Jet Market Analysis

2.1 Global Business Jet Fleet Count

2.2 Global Business Jet Fleet Count Forecast

2.3 Global Business Jet Fleet Count Forecast by Size

2.4 Global Business Jet Fleet Count by Age

2.5 Global Business Jet Fleet Count by Region

2.6 Global Business Jet Delivery Market Value

2.6.1 Global Business Jet Delivery Market Value - Quarterly

2.7 Global Business Jet Delivery Market Value Forecast

2.8 Global Business Jet Delivery Market Value by Size

2.8.1 Global Heavy Business Jet Delivery Market Value Forecast

2.8.2 Global Medium Jet Delivery Market Value Forecast

2.8.3 Global Light Business Jet Delivery Market Value Forecast

2.9 Global Business Jet Delivery Market Volume

2.9.1 Global Business Jet Delivery Market Volume - Quarterly

2.10 Global Business Jet Delivery Market Volume Forecast

2.11 Global Business Jet Delivery Market Volume by Size

2.11.1 Global Light Business Jet Delivery Market Volume Forecast

2.11.2 Global Heavy Business Jet Delivery Market Volume Forecast

2.11.3 Global Medium Business Jet Delivery Market Volume Forecast



3. Regional Business Jet Market Analysis

3.1 North America Business Jet Fleet Count

3.2 North America Business Jet Fleet Count Forecast

3.3 Europe Business Jet Fleet Count

3.4 Europe Business Jet Fleet Count Forecast

3.5 Asia-Pacific Business Jet Fleet Count

3.6 Asia-Pacific Business Jet Fleet Count Forecast

3.7 South America Business Jet Fleet Count

3.8 South America Business Jet Fleet Count Forecast



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Corporate Profits

4.1.2 Improving Consumer Confidence

4.1.3 Inclining Flight Operations

4.1.4 Rising Billionaires

4.1.5 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Industry Consolidation

4.2.2 Increasing Fractional Fleet Base

4.2.3 Increased Research and Development Activities

4.2.4 Rising Demand in Emerging Markets

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Lack of Infrastructure Facilities

4.3.2 High Maintenance Cost



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Business Jet Market

5.1.1 Global Business Aviation Market Share by Installed Base

5.1.2 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

5.1.4 Key Players - Research & Development Expenditure Comparison

5.2 Global Heavy Business Jet Market

5.3 Global Medium Business Jet Market

5.4 Global Light Business Jet Market



6. Company Profiles



Airbus SE

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation SA

Embraer S.A.

General Dynamics Corporation (Gulfstream)

Textron Inc. (Cessna)

