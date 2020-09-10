Global Butadiene Market Outlook and Competitor Analysis 2020-2029
Sep 10, 2020, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Butadiene (BD): 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an essential resource on the world butadiene market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries. In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for butadiene.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of butadiene
- It describes present situation, historical background and forecast
- Comprehensive data showing butadiene capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on butadiene manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of butadiene in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Butadiene market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
COVID-19 IMPACT ESTIMATION
- As uncertainty in overall global economy is further increasing as a result of continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the report forecasts are being revised
- The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are provided in the report
- The report will present three possible scenarios of market development: optimistic, pessimistic and middling
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: BUTADIENE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. BUTADIENE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. BUTADIENE WORLD MARKET
- World butadiene capacity
- World butadiene production
- Butadiene consumption
- Butadiene global trade
- Butadiene prices in the world market
4. BUTADIENE EUROPEAN MARKET ANALYSIS
- Total capacity in Europe by country
- Production in Europe by country
- Manufacturers in Europe
- Consumption in Europe
- Export and import in Europe
5. BUTADIENE ASIA PACIFIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Total capacity in Asia Pacific by country
- Production in Asia Pacific by country
- Manufacturers in Asia Pacific
- Consumption in Asia Pacific
- Export and import in Asia Pacific
6. BUTADIENE NORTH AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS
- Total capacity in North America by country
- Production in North America by country
- Manufacturers in North America
- Consumption of butadiene in North America
- Export and import in North America
7. BUTADIENE LATIN AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS
- Total capacity in Latin America by country
- Production in Latin America by country
- Manufacturers in Latin America
- Consumption in Latin America
- Export and import in Latin America
8. BUTADIENE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS
- Total capacity in Middle East & Africa by country
- Production in Middle East & Africa by country
- Manufacturers in Middle East & Africa
- Consumption of butadiene
- Export and import in Middle East & Africa
9. BUTADIENE MARKET PROSPECTS
- Butadiene capacity and production forecast up to 2029
- Butadiene consumption forecast up to 2029
- Butadiene prices forecast up to 2029
10. KEY COMPANIES IN THE BUTADIENE MARKET WORLDWIDE
11. BUTADIENE END-USE SECTOR
- Consumption by application
- Downstream markets review and forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2yu7v
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets