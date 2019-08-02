Global C5ISR Systems (Land, Airborne, Naval, and Space) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global C5ISR Systems Market: Focus on Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, and Space), Application, and End User (Defense and Commercial) - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The C5ISR systems market is expected to reach $128.17 billion by 2024

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for the global C5ISR systems market during the forecast period, 2019-2024?

What are the major challenges expected to inhibit the growth of the global C5ISR systems market during the forecast period 2019-2024?

Which are the key players in the global C5ISR systems market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

What was the revenue generated by the global C5ISR systems market by segment (application, platform, end-user, and region) in 2018, and what will be the estimates by 2024?

What are the major trends in the global C5ISR systems market across different regions?

What kind of major growth opportunities do the C5ISR systems manufacturers foresee?

Global C5ISR Systems Market Forecast, 2019-2024



C5ISR Systems Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.49% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The North America region dominated the global C5ISR systems market in 2018, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The global C5ISR systems market has gained widespread importance in military operations due to increasing political conflicts, migrations issues, and extensive defense modernization programs. Growing market for space-based C5ISR systems and increasing demand for AI in C5ISR systems for military operations are likely to increase opportunities for C5ISR systems. However, difficulties in maintenance of C5ISR systems and subsystems and interoperability issues are expected to hamper the overall growth of the C5ISR systems market.



Expert Quote on the Global C5ISR Systems Market



Asia-Pacific (APAC) C5ISR systems market is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The increase in the demand for C5ISR systems in Asia-Pacific is due to the impending need to address the issues of rising border tensions between the neighboring countries, increase in defense spending, and rise in the terrorist movements. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are majorly contributing to the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe and Asia-Pacific are the prominent regions for the development of C5ISR systems market. Moreover, owing to a less number of manufacturing companies in the Asia Pacific region, there is a vast scope of opportunities for both new and already established market players.



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Global C5ISR Systems Market



The C5ISR systems market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the technology, its value, and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the C5ISR systems outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and defense budget scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The C5ISR systems market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by platform, application, end-user and region.



Market Segmentation



The C5ISR systems market (on the basis of application) is segmented into command and control, communication, computer, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and electronic warfare. The ISR segment dominated the global C5ISR systems market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The C5ISR systems market segmentation on the basis of the platform has been done into land, airborne, naval, and space. The naval segment dominated the global C5ISR systems market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The C5ISR systems market on the basis of end user is segmented into defense and commercial. The defense segment dominated the global C5ISR systems market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The C5ISR systems market segmentation by region is segregated under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided by platform, by application, by end user, and by country.



Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Increasing Political Instability and Migration Problem

Improving Situational Awareness with C5ISR Systems in Military Operations

Defense Modernization Programs

Market Challenge

Expensive Development and Maintenance of C5ISR Systems and Subsystems

Interoperability Issues

Market Opportunity

Growing Demand of Artificial Intelligence in C5ISR Systems for Military Operations

Growing Market for Space-Based C5ISR Systems

Companies Mentioned



Airbus S.A.S

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Harris Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Leonardo SpA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall Group

Saab AB

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

