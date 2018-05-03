Global Cadmium Market Review 2017-2018 & 2022 - Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics and Prices

News provided by

Research and Markets

11:45 ET

DUBLIN, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cadmium Global Market Review 2017/2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The report presents a thorough study of cadmium, covering both global and regional markets. It aims to give a proper picture of the market, its trends, perspectives and opportunities. Comprehensive data showing cadmium worldwide production, consumption, trade statistics and prices are provided.

Each country's market overview covers the following: cadmium production in the country, major manufacturers, cadmium consumption, cadmium trade.

The report offers a 5-year outlook on the reviewed market, including cadmium market volume predictions and prices trends.

Reasons to Buy



  • The report provides analysis of factors that affect the market.
  • Company's business and sales activities will be boosted by gaining an insight into the cadmium market.
  • The report will help to find prospective partners and suppliers.
  • Detailed analysis provided in the report will assist and strengthen company's decision-making processes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. WORLD CADMIUM INDUSTRY
1.1. General data about cadmium
1.2. Cadmium market trends

  • Cadmium resources globally
  • Cadmium production and consumption
  • Demand structure

1.3. Cadmium prices

2. CADMIUM INDUSTRY IN EUROPE
2.1. Bulgaria
2.2. Netherlands
2.3. Poland

3. CADMIUM INDUSTRY IN CIS
3.1. Kazakhstan
3.2. Russia

4. CADMIUM INDUSTRY IN ASIA PACIFIC
4.1. China
4.2. India
4.3. Japan
4.4. South Korea
4.5. Australia

5. CADMIUM INDUSTRY IN NORTH AMERICA
5.1. USA
5.2. Canada

6. CADMIUM INDUSTRY IN LATIN AMERICA
6.1. Mexico
6.2. Peru

7. CADMIUM INDUSTRY PROSPECTS TO 2022
7.1. Production forecast, projects
7.2. Demand future trends
7.3. Consuming industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xv6ssk/global_cadmium?w=5

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 



Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cadmium-market-review-2017-2018--2022---production-consumption-trade-statistics-and-prices-300642060.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

12:30 ET Global Machine Translation Market Forecasts 2018-2023: CAGR...

12:15 ET Global PID Loop Tuning Software Market 2018: Market will Post a...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Cadmium Market Review 2017-2018 & 2022 - Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics and Prices

News provided by

Research and Markets

11:45 ET