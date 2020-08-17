Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023: Profiles of Key Players Aduro BioTech, Amgen, Advaxis, Biogen Idec, GlobeImmune and More

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis & Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Immunotherapy is forecast to become the oncology treatment of choice by 2026 with an estimated 60% of previously treated cancer patients likely to adopt immunotherapy in this timeframe. Multiple treatment lines, combination therapy and the opportunity for repeat treatment are likely to accelerate fast growth. Cancer immunotherapy also expands into multiple indications and our analysis indicates that key immunotherapies including anti-PD-1 drugs, dendritic cell vaccines, T-cell therapies, and cancer vaccines are all driving the market. The rising incidence and prevalence of numerous cancers globally is a significant accelerator of growth. This is due to more sensitive early detection techniques, higher patient awareness, and a growing aging population. Furthermore, the FDA's pro-science attitude will accelerate development and regulatory approval for these drugs. To that end, the cancer immunotherapy market is forecast to hit $115 billion by 2023. Overall strong growth rates are expected due to a significant unmet need and increasing trends of hematological cancers.



This report covers:

An overview of cancer immunotherapy that includes: monoclonal antibodies, ADC's, cancer vaccines and non-specific cancer immunotherapies and CAR T therapies.

Focus on current trends in cancer immunotherapies that include: anti-PD-1 and anti-PDL1 drugs, Dendritic cell vaccines, T-cell therapies, and cancer vaccines.

Insight into the challenges faced by drug developers, particularly about the success vs. failure ratios in developing cancer immunotherapy drugs.

Descriptions of more than 23 cancer immunotherapeutics approved and used as targeted drugs

Insight into the various immunotherapeutics available for specific cancer types.

Description and data for the prevalence of cancer types that are addressed by cancer immunotherapeutics.

Overall global cancer therapeutics market, leading market players and the best selling cancer drugs.

Detailed account of the market for cancer immunotherapeutics by geography, indication, company, and individual drugs.

Profiles, marketed products, and products in the pipeline of 79 companies that are located globally

A summary table to identify the category of immunotherapy drugs offered by the 79 companies.

A specific chapter on the CAR-T industry detailing manufacturing, regulations, and pricing

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Cancer Immunotherapy: An Overview



3.0 Current Status of Cancer Immunotherapy: An Overview



4.0 Challenges in Cancer Medicine Research: An Overview



5.0 Cancer Immunotherapeutic Products: An Overview



6.0 Available Immunotherapies for Cancer by Disease Type: An Overview



7.0 Cancer Incidence and Mortality: An Overview



8.0 Global Oncology Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023



9.0 Market for Cancer Immunotherapy



10.0 Company Profiles



11.0 Cancer Immunotherapy Market Participants by Product Segment



12.0 CAR T Therapy



13.0 Regulations Pertaining to Immunotherapy Regulation in the USA



14.0 Regulations for Immunotherapy in Japan



15.0 European Regulation and Immunotherapeutics



16.0 Manufacturing of Immunotherapies



17.0 Supply Chain & Logistics



18.0 Pricing & Cost Analysis



19.0 Current Deals Within the CAR T Market



20.0 CAR T Therapy Company Case Studies

Companies Mentioned

Aduro BioTech Inc

Agenus Inc

AlphaVax Inc

Antigen Express Inc

Ablation Technology

Ablynx NV

Activartis Biotech GmbH

Advaxis Inc

Argos Therapeutics Inc

AstraZeneca

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc

Biogen Idec Inc

Bristol- Myers Squibb

CEL-SCI Corp.

Celgene

Celldex Therapeutics

Cellectis

CureTech Ltd.

DNAtrix Inc

Delta-Vir GmbH

DenDrit Biotech USA

Dendreon Corp.

EMD Serono Inc

Eli Lilly

Etubics Corp.

Galena Biopharma Inc

Genentech Inc

Genmab AS

GlaxoSmithKline

Gliknik Inc

GlobeImmune Inc

Heat Biologics Inc

Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

ImmunoFrontier Inc

ImmunoGen Inc

Immunocore Ltd.

Immunomedics Inc

Immunotope Inc

Immunovaccine Inc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

Janssen Biotech Inc

Juno Therapeutics Inc

Kite Pharma Inc

MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc

MedImmune LLC

Merck

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc

Morphotek Inc

NewLink Genetics Corp.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc

NovaRx Corp.

Novartis

OSE Pharma SA

OncoPep Inc

Oncothyreon Inc

Oxford BioTherapeutics Ltd.

Pfizer

Pique Therapeutics

Polynoma LLC

Prima BioMed Ltd.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc

Regen Biopharma Inc

Roche

Seattle Genetics Inc

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc

Synthon Pharmaceuticals Inc

TVAX Biomedical Inc

Takeda

TapImmune Inc

ThioLogics Ltd.

Transgene SA

Vaccinogen Inc

Viventia Biotechnologies Inc

Wilex AG

Ziopharm Oncology Inc

