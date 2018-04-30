Global Cannabis Partnership announces media partners

The Global Cannabis Partnership is developing a worldwide corporate social responsibility standard related to the production, marketing, sales, after-sales service and informed consumption of legal, adult-use recreational cannabis. Through their content, Civilized and Business of Cannabis will be reporting on the Partnership as well as promoting the principles of social responsibility within the cannabis industry. Together, the media partners provide access to consumer, business and industry audiences of almost three million unique monthly visitors across North America.

"This is an important initiative," says Derek Riedle, CEO and Publisher of Civilized. "We know the cannabis industry, and we know that adult-use recreational cannabis is new for many people. We have a responsibility to help consumers make informed choices, and a role to promote social responsibility as Civilized continues to highlight modern cannabis culture. We wanted to be at the table to help shape the framework as something meaningful in the collective global cannabis community."

This initiative is the first of its kind in the growing global recreational cannabis industry and mirrors successful initiatives in many other industry sectors, such as alcohol, gaming, pharmaceuticals, forestry and others.

"As an industry that is only just emerging, there exists an opportunity here to get things right," says Blaine Pearson, CMO of Business of Cannabis. "We can see the upside of baking-in the thinking and metrics that will ensure a thoughtful industry. Not only will the Global Cannabis Partnership position the sector, globally as a leader in CSR, but it will deliver maximum value across all stakeholders."

Revolution Strategy is Managing Partner of the new initiative. "Civilized and Business of Cannabis are demonstrating true leadership, and we are thrilled they have joined as media partners," says Cynthia Goodwin, President and CSR practice lead at Revolution Strategy. "Together, they bring their extensive, collective audience and powerful voices to the Partnership."

In 2018, the Global Cannabis Partnership is recruiting 15 founding members representing organizations from around the world, including government agencies charged with distribution, licensed cannabis producers, NGOs, research institutions and others. Membership will expand in 2019.

For more information on the Global Cannabis Partnership, visit globalcannabispartnership.com

About Civilized Worldwide Inc.:

Founded in 2015, with offices in New Brunswick and California, Civilized is a premium media and lifestyle brand that embraces and highlights modern cannabis culture, reflecting the millions of adults who choose to enjoy cannabis as part of a balanced lifestyle, but don't define themselves by it. Reaching more than 2.5 million unique visitors per month, North America-wide, Civilized produces engaging content for and about people who enjoy cannabis responsibly. Other verticals include Civilized Studios; a video network available to 100+ million viewers that fills the void of broadcast quality video and original series in the cannabis space; and Civilized Events, exclusive branded experiences for both the cannabis industry and consumers – from intimate dinner parties to large-scale events like the first-ever World Cannabis Congress in Saint John, New Brunswick from June 10 to 12, 2018. For more information, visit: civilized.life

About Business of Cannabis:

Business of Cannabis is the authoritative platform for news, analysis and insights into the business of Canada's cannabis sector. We produce original, multi-platform content and cross-sector coverage, to serve those working in and alongside the industry. We believe that expert information empowers professionals to leverage opportunities and navigate obstacles. For more information, visit: businessofcannabis.ca

