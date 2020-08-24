Global Capacitive Sensors Market by Type, End-user and Region 2020-2026 - Advantages of Robotics and Automation Highlighted to Help Increase Adoption After the Pandemic

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Capacitive Sensor Market By Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Capacitive Sensor Market size is expected to reach $38.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Capacitive sensor technology is increasingly developing to meet the advanced user interface demands of modern applications. Consumer electronic products such as tablets, smartphones, keypads and others that use touch technologies have fueled a growing demand for capacitive sensors beyond these applications. Factors such as reduced sensor size and limited calibration have also contributed to driving the market through its various applications in sensor-based devices.



Consumers are increasingly purchasing mobile devices, which is a key factor in the dominance of the segment. In the field of control panels for electrical equipment, like washing machines, televisions, collaboration systems (video and web-conferencing), micro-inverters and machine controllers, touch sensors are widely utilized. Touch sensor control panels that are resistant to fluid spills and dust can be sealed. The use of touch sensors in industries such as oil and gas, mining, manufacturing and chemical is, therefore, increasing rapidly.



In many countries around the world, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has affected the sensors, control and automation industry in general. While the automation capital investment was lethargic before the pandemic, it is expected to be stalled or replaced for a minimum of a year.



Nevertheless, the recent standstill in industrial manufacturing and production is expected to act as a wake-up call for the manufacturing sector to rely on human labor. In addition, the advantages of robotics and automation are supposed to be highlighted to help increase adoption after a pandemic. As IoT, industrial automation and digitalization are anticipated to become increasingly relevant to post-pandemic Tier 1 manufacturers, it may eventually become an opportunity, particularly in evolving supply chains.



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Texas Instruments, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, and Schneider Electric SE are the forerunners in the Capacitive Sensors Market. Companies such as Renesas Electronics Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Synaptics, Inc., Microchip Technology, Inc., and Omron Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Analog Devices, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Schneider Electric SE, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., Omron Corporation, Synaptics, Inc., and Microchip Technology, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



Jan-2020: STMicroelectronics announced partnership with Fieldscale, an ST Authorized Partner and provider of simulation software. The partnership was focused on simplifying the development of touch-enabled user interfaces for smart devices containing ST's STM32 microcontrollers (MCUs).



Acquisitions and Mergers



Apr-2020: Infineon Technologies took over Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. Through the acquisition, a differentiated portfolio of microcontrollers, connectivity components, software ecosystems, and high-performance memories has been added to Infineon's portfolio.



Product Launches and Product Expansions



May-2020: Renesas Electronics launched the first RA microcontroller (MCU) with an integrated Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy radio. The single-chip RA4W1 MCU includes a 48 MHz, 32-bit Arm Cortex-M4 core, and Bluetooth 5.0 core delivered in a 56-pin QFN package. Together, the RA4W1 MCU and easy-to-use Flexible Software Package (FSP) enabled engineers to immediately begin development with Arm ecosystem software and hardware building blocks that work out-of-the-box with RA MCUs.



May-2020: Microchip Technology unveiled its next-generation AVR DA family of microcontrollers (MCUs). It is the first Functional Safety Ready AVR MCU family with Peripheral Touch Controller (PTC). With this AVR DA family of microcontrollers, Microchip built on high performance and high code efficiency devices, meeting demand across multiple industries with advanced analog and core independent peripherals, and more capacitive touch channels over existing devices.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Capacitive Sensor Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Capacitive Sensor Market, by End User

1.4.3 Global Capacitive Sensor Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2016, Feb - 2020, May) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Capacitive Sensor Market by Type

4.1 Global Capacitive Sensor Touch Sensor Market by Region

4.2 Global Capacitive Sensor Motion Sensor Market by Region

4.3 Global Capacitive Sensor Position Sensor Market by Region

4.4 Global Other Type Capacitive Sensor Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Capacitive Sensor Market by End User

5.1 Global Consumer Electronics Capacitive Sensor Market by Region

5.2 Global Automotive Capacitive Sensor Market by Region

5.3 Global Aerospace & Defense Capacitive Sensor Market by Region

5.4 Global Oil & Gas Capacitive Sensor Market by Region

5.5 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Capacitive Sensor Market by Region

5.6 Global Manufacturing Capacitive Sensor Market by Region

5.7 Global Others Capacitive Sensor Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Capacitive Sensor Market by Region

6.1 North America Capacitive Sensor Market

6.2 Europe Capacitive Sensor Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Capacitive Sensor Market

6.4 LAMEA Capacitive Sensor Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Analog Devices, Inc.

7.2 Infineon Technologies AG

7.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

7.4 STMicroelectronics N.V.

7.5 Schneider Electric SE

7.6 Renesas Electronics Corporation

7.7 Texas Instruments, Inc.

7.8 Omron Corporation

7.9 Synaptics, Inc.

7.10 Microchip Technology, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q84tj2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

