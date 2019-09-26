Global Capnography Devices Market Share Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2025 by by Product, Technology, Component, Application, End-User, Regional Insight
Sep 26, 2019, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capnography Devices Market Research Report: By Product, Technology, Component, Application, End-User, Regional Insight - Global Industry Size, Share Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global capnography devices market was valued at $384.2 million in 2017 and is expected to attain a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period (2018-2025) because of rising government initiatives and technological advancements.
Capnography devices have become indispensable in the healthcare sector, owing to the rise in geriatric population and number of respiratory disease incidents.
Monitoring devices used for the measurement of the carbon dioxide (CO2) concentration in exhaled air are known as capnography devices. This is why these are used extensively during intensive care and anesthesia procedures. The capnography devices market is segmented by product, component, technology, end-user, and application.
The product segment comprises the stand-alone, hand-held, and multi-parameter categories. Hand-held capnographs were the largest category in 2017, with a revenue contribution of 62.2%. Owing to their greater flexibility, hand-held capnographs can be used in various patient care settings, an advantage that is leading to their growing popularity.
Based on component, the market is categorized into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) modules and others (anesthetic breathing circuits, sensors and airway adaptors, and sampling lines). The largest capnography devices market share in 2017 was held by OEM modules, which will continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The OEM modules category is further sub-categorized into infrared sensors and others, of which, in 2017, infrared sensors accumulated a 23.4% share in the market.
On the basis of application, the capnography devices market is subdivided into procedural sedation, critical care, pain management, emergency medicine, and others. The procedural sedation category is expected to show the highest CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing number of surgical procedures, where sedation is imperative. As capnography devices help in keeping patients safe during sedation, their usage before surgeries is increasing.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Product
4.1.1.1 Hand-held
4.1.1.2 Stand-alone
4.1.1.3 Multi-parameter
4.1.2 By Technology
4.1.2.1 Side stream
4.1.2.2 Main stream
4.1.2.3 Micro stream
4.1.3 By Component
4.1.3.1 OEM modules
4.1.3.1.1 Infrared sensors
4.1.3.1.2 Others
4.1.3.2 Others
4.1.4 By Application
4.1.4.1 Emergency medicine
4.1.4.2 Critical care
4.1.4.3 Procedural sedation
4.1.4.4 Pain management
4.1.4.5 Others
4.1.5 By End User
4.1.5.1 Hospitals
4.1.5.2 ACCs
4.1.5.3 Others
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Trends
4.2.1.1 Increasing number of acquisitions and partnerships
4.2.2 Drivers
4.2.2.1 Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases
4.2.2.2 Technological advancements in capnography devices
4.2.2.3 Rising government initiatives
4.2.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.2.3 Restraints
4.2.3.1 Availability of alternative products at lower prices
4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.3 Pricing Analysis
4.3.1 Multi-parameter Capnography Devices
4.3.2 Hand-held Capnography Devices
4.3.3 Stand-alone Capnography Devices
4.4 Regulations for Capnography Devices
4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Product
5.2 By Technology
5.3 By Component
5.3.1 Capnography OEM Modules Market by Type
5.4 By Application
5.5 By End User
5.6 By Region
Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Key Players Benchmarking based on Products
11.2 Strategic Developments of the Key Players
11.2.1 Product Launches/Approvals
11.2.2 Partnerships
11.2.3 Other Developments
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Masimo Corporation
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- Medtronic plc
- Zoll Medical Corporation
- Drgerwerk AG & Co.
