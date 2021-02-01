Global Car Financing Market Outlook, 2019-2020 & 2027 by OEM/Captives, Non-Banking Financial Companies, Financing Institutions/Banking Institutions & Commercial Banks

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Car Financing - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Car Financing market accounted for $1.95 trillion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.11 trillion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are rise in the global average price of the vehicle, increasing car production by various manufacturers, and rise in disposable income. However, the increase in debts from various borrowers is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Car financing includes a wide range of financial products that provide funds to customers to own a car without full payment. There are various financial services available in the car loan categories which are provided by financing companies or specialist car manufacturers.



By vehicle, the commercial vehicles segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as these are expensive as compared to other vehicles and therefore various financial institutions and banks have introduced affordable loan schemes with simple terms and conditions. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the middle-class households in developing economies have a high demand for car financing.



Some of the key players in Car Financing Market include Bank of America, Toyota Financial Services, Standard Bank, HSBC, Ford Motor Credit, Capital One, BNP Paribas, Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific, and Ally Financial.



What the Report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Car Financing Market, By Loan Provider

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)/Captives

5.3 Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC)

5.4 Financing Institutions/Banking Institutions

5.5 Commercial Banks



6 Global Car Financing Market, By Finance Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lease

6.3 Loan



7 Global Car Financing Market, By Sales Network

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Direct Finance Approach

7.3 Dealership Walk In's



8 Global Car Financing Market, By Service Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Used Vehicles

8.3 New Vehicles



9 Global Car Financing Market, By Vehicle

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Passenger Vehicles

9.3 Commercial Vehicles



10 Global Car Financing Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Bank of America

12.2 Toyota Financial Services

12.3 Standard Bank

12.4 HSBC

12.5 Ford Motor Credit

12.6 Capital One

12.7 BNP Paribas

12.8 Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific

12.9 Ally Financial



