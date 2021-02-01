Global Car Financing Market Outlook, 2019-2020 & 2027 by OEM/Captives, Non-Banking Financial Companies, Financing Institutions/Banking Institutions & Commercial Banks
Feb 01, 2021, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Car Financing - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Car Financing market accounted for $1.95 trillion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.11 trillion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are rise in the global average price of the vehicle, increasing car production by various manufacturers, and rise in disposable income. However, the increase in debts from various borrowers is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Car financing includes a wide range of financial products that provide funds to customers to own a car without full payment. There are various financial services available in the car loan categories which are provided by financing companies or specialist car manufacturers.
By vehicle, the commercial vehicles segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as these are expensive as compared to other vehicles and therefore various financial institutions and banks have introduced affordable loan schemes with simple terms and conditions. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the middle-class households in developing economies have a high demand for car financing.
Some of the key players in Car Financing Market include Bank of America, Toyota Financial Services, Standard Bank, HSBC, Ford Motor Credit, Capital One, BNP Paribas, Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific, and Ally Financial.
What the Report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Car Financing Market, By Loan Provider
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)/Captives
5.3 Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC)
5.4 Financing Institutions/Banking Institutions
5.5 Commercial Banks
6 Global Car Financing Market, By Finance Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Lease
6.3 Loan
7 Global Car Financing Market, By Sales Network
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Direct Finance Approach
7.3 Dealership Walk In's
8 Global Car Financing Market, By Service Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Used Vehicles
8.3 New Vehicles
9 Global Car Financing Market, By Vehicle
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Passenger Vehicles
9.3 Commercial Vehicles
10 Global Car Financing Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Bank of America
12.2 Toyota Financial Services
12.3 Standard Bank
12.4 HSBC
12.5 Ford Motor Credit
12.6 Capital One
12.7 BNP Paribas
12.8 Hitachi Capital Asia Pacific
12.9 Ally Financial
