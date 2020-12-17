Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market to 2025 - Multiple Product Innovations and Extensive R&D Activities

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon fiber prepreg market grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global carbon fiber prepreg market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Carbon fiber prepreg refers to a carbon fiber that has been pre-impregnated with catalyzed resins. It is manufactured using thermoset resins, such as epoxy, polyimide, phenols and thermoplastics, through hot melt and solvent dip techniques. These fibers are led through a comb and laid on a carrier paper for lamination with the resin content, which is further covered with another layer of carrier paper.



It exhibits high operational strength, stability and resistance to corrosion, fatigue, fire, moisture and chemicals. It is also highly cost-effective and environment-friendly and finds extensive applications across various such as aerospace, defense, automotive, wind energy, sports and recreation, medical, construction, etc.



Rapid industrialization, along with increasing adoption of green energy sources, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the steady expansion of the automotive industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. Carbon prepregs are increasingly replacing metals in the production of various automobile components, such as bumpers, fenders, splitters, wheel archers, brake ducts and vents.



Additionally, widespread product adoption for the manufacturing of various aerospace equipment is also favoring the market growth. Owing to the several associated benefits, such as high physical strength and structural performance with minimal weight, carbon prepregs are used in the production of cabin linings, air ducts, plenums, bars, seats, partitions, trailing edges and brackets. They are also utilized for manufacturing various sports accessories, such as tennis rackets, bicycles, fishing rods and golf shafts.



Other factors, including multiple product innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to drive the market further.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global carbon fiber prepreg market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global carbon fiber prepreg market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the manufacturing process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the resin type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the resin?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global carbon fiber prepreg market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

