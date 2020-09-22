Global Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2025 - Capacity Expansion by Various Players has Enlarged the Requirement for Upgradation

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market- By Beverages Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbonated beverage processing equipment market value is estimated at 5.4 (USD Billion) by 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.2% during the period from 2019 to 2025.



The report offers valuation and analysis of the carbonated beverage processing equipment market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on value (USD Billion).



Introduction



Carbonated drinks are popular beverages that are consumed over 35 billion gallons every year. Additionally, soft drinks are popular globally and producing these beverages involves comprehensive processes & particular devices.



Additionally, beverages processing devices are used for processing & manufacturing of beverages synthesized from myriad formulations for preparing varied products like fruit juices, aerated drinks, processed water, and milk products. Moreover, the beverage processing device is usually designed & produced as per the specifications needed for processing various kinds of beverages. The product is approved by the U.S. FDA and many other regulatory authorities across the globe.



Market Growth Dynamics



Large-scale demand for various functional drinks and rapid automation along with technological innovations increasing production will boost the market trends over the coming years. Additionally, high customer spending on drinks like wines, juice, bottled water, beer, juice, and soft drinks will boost the growth of the carbonated beverage processing equipment market over the forecast period.



Manufacturers have adopted a preemptive strategy for increasing their brand presence and fulfilling customer demand. In addition to this, capacity expansion by various players has enlarged the requirement for upgradation & deployment of the new device, thereby enlarging the scope of the business.



Asia Pacific Market To Dominate Overall Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market Share By 2025



The growth of the regional market over the forecast period is due to easy access to low-cost resources and skilled labor. In addition to this, firms in the region have expanded the capacities of the manufacturing units to bridge the demand-supply gap of the product in the Asia Pacific zone.



Key players involved in the carbonated beverage processing equipment industry include GEA Group Krones AG, Aktiengesellschaft, KHS GmbH, Bucher Industries, SPX Flow Inc., Tetra Laval Group, Alfa Laval AB, JBT Corporation, and Pentair plc.



By Equipment Type

Sugar Dissolver

Carbonation Equipment

Silos

Heat Exchangers

Filtration Equipment

By Beverages Type

Alcoholic (Sparkling Wine, Beer)

Non-alcoholic

Sparkling Mineral Water

Club Soda

Seltzer

Others

By Distribution Channel

Aftermarket Sales

OEM

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

GEA Group Krones AG

Aktiengesellschaft

KHS GmbH

Bucher Industries

SPX Flow Inc.

Tetra Laval Group

Alfa Laval AB

JBT Corporation

Pentair plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w1tyee

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

