Global Cardiac Pacemaker Devices Market Analysis 2017-2023 by Product, Technology, End-User & Region

The Global Cardiac Pacemaker Market size is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 3.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

A pacemaker is an electrical device and it is used to treat arrhythmias, which leads to irregular heartbeat. A pacemaker is generally used to help patients suffering from arrhythmias, to lead an active and healthy life style.

Implantable cardiac pacemakers have been witnessing significant demand due to growing cases of slow heart rhythm and cardiac failures. Additionally, technological advancements such as development of MRI compatible pacemakers have further driven the growth of the market. Growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders in developed nations, rapidly growing cases of cardiac disease in underdeveloped nations, supportive government initiatives, and non-government organizations funding are the factors that are driving the growth of the cardiac pacemaker market.



Scope of the Report

Based on product, the market report segments the market into Implantable cardiac pacemakers and External cardiac pacemakers.

Based on technology, the market covers Single-chamber cardiac pacemakers, Dual-chamber cardiac pacemakers, and Bi-ventricular cardiac pacemakers.

The end user segment covers Hospitals, Cardiac Center & Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. Global Cardiac Pacemaker Market



4. Global Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Technology



5. Global Cardiac Pacemaker Market by End User



6. Global Cardiac Pacemaker Market by Region



7. Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Lepu Medical Technology Co ltd

Cook Medical Group

Medico S.p.A

LivaNova PL

Osypka Medical GmbH

Shree Pacetronix Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h854tb/global_cardiac?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cardiac-pacemaker-devices-market-analysis-2017-2023-by-product-technology-end-user--region-300661682.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

