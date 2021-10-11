Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Markets, 2021-2028 - Rising Investment in the Medtech Industry & Increasing R&D Activities

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Doppler, 3/4D), by Display (Color, B/W), by End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers), by Type, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cardiovascular ultrasound market size is expected to reach USD 2.33 billion by 2028 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7%

Rising investment in the Medtech industry, increasing R&D activities, and high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are the key factors driving market growth.



Benefits associated with cardiovascular ultrasound over conventional methods include quick recovery, reduced span of hospitalization, and fewer post-operative complications. These benefits along with the rising geriatric population are expected to propel the demand for cardiovascular ultrasound diagnosis over the forecast period.



North America captured the largest market share in 2017. Favorable reimbursement framework and presence of a large number of industry players are some of the major factors which can be attributed to regional growth. The rising geriatric population coupled with sophisticated healthcare infrastructure is expected to further fuel market growth in the region. Furthermore, increasing health awareness is driving demand.



Some of the key players in the cardiovascular ultrasound market include Philips; GE Healthcare, Inc.; Hitachi; Fujifilm Medical Systems; Siemens Healthcare; and Canon Medical Systems Corporation.



Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Report Highlights

Cardiovascular ultrasound market was valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period

in 2017 and is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period Fetal echocardiography segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR

Doppler segment was valued at USD 0.6 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to rise at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period

in 2017 and is anticipated to rise at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period Ambulatory care centers segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR in the forthcoming years.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Parent & Ancillary Market Analysis

3.2 Market Dynamic

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

3.2.1.2 High adoption of preventive healthcare

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Slower approval

3.2.2.2 Reimbursement policies

3.3 Cardiovascular Ultrasound market Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Type Business Analysis

4.1 Definitions and Scope

4.2 Type Market Share Analysis

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

4.5 Transthoracic Echocardiography

4.6 Transesophageal Echocardiography

4.7 Fetal Echocardiography



Chapter 5 Technology Business Analysis

5.1 Definitions and Scope

5.2 Technology Market Share Analysis

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

5.5 2D

5.6 3D/4D

5.7 Doppler



Chapter 6 Display Business Analysis

6.1 Definitions and Scope

6.2 Display Market Share Analysis

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

6.5 B/W

6.6 Color



Chapter 7 End-Use Business Analysis

7.1 Definitions and Scope

7.2 End-Use Market Share Analysis

7.3 Segment Dashboard

7.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

7.5 Hospitals

7.6 Diagnostic Centers

7.7 Ambulatory Care Centers



Chapter 8 Cardiovascular Ultrasound market: Regional Market Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.1 Regional market share analysis, 2020 & 2028

8.2 Regional Market Dashboard



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Canon Medical Systems Corp

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Hitachi Healthcare Americas

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Chison Wuxi Xiangsheng Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc.

