Global Carotenoids Market to 2025: Market Size is Expected to Reach $2 Billion

The Global Carotenoids Market size is expected to reach $2 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Beta Carotene is used in food, feed, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and medical products and it will encourage business functionality. It is a colour, antioxidants and a rich source of vitamin A. Astaxanthin is expected to maintain its largest market share among various products because of its increasing use in animal feed ingredients, human antioxidants and shrimp, salmon, and trout colouring. Moreover, the growth of the industry will be supported by properties such as the rapid recovery of the wound and human stamina improvement.



Based on Products, the market is segmented into Astaxanthin, Capsanthin, Lutein, Beta-carotene, Lycopene and Other Products. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Animal Feed, Human Food, Dietary Supplement and Other Applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Companies Profiled

BASF SE

FMC Corporation

Cyanotech Corporation

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

DDW, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Doehler Group SE

Allied Biotech Corporation

Excelvite SDN. BHD.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Carotenoids Market by Source

3.1 Global Natural Carotenoids Market by Region

3.2 Global Synthetic Carotenoids Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Carotenoids Market by Product

4.1 Global Astaxanthin Market by Region

4.2 Global Capsanthin Market by Region

4.3 Global Lutein Market by Region

4.4 Global Beta-Carotene Market by Region

4.5 Global Lycopene Market by Region

4.6 Global Other Products Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Carotenoids Market by Application

5.1 Global Animal Feed Market by Region

5.2 Global Human Food Market by Region

5.3 Global Dietary Supplement Market by Region

5.4 Global Other Applications Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Carotenoids Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



