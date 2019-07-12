Global Carotid Artery Stents and Embolic Protection Systems Market to 2022 - Clinical Overview of Carotid Artery Stenosis, Screening Guidelines, and Treatments

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interventional Neurology: Carotid Artery Stents and Embolic Protection Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for carotid artery stents and embolic protection systems. Geographically, markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World, which includes all other countries.

This report provides the following useful information:

Clinical overview of carotid artery stenosis, screening guidelines, and treatments

Prevalence data for carotid artery stenosis

Product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers

Top-selling devices, as well as emerging products

In depth market and competitive analyses.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market forecast

Market leaders

Methodology



Clinical Overview

Ischemic stroke

Stroke incidence and prevalence

Carotid artery stenosis

Prevalence

Screening guidelines

Treatment

Bibliography



Carotid Artery Stents and Embolic Protection Devices

Carotid artery stents

Emerging products

Embolic protection devices

Bibliography



The Market for Carotid Artery Stents and Embolic Protection Devices

Combined market forecast

Sales by country/region

Sales by product segment

Combined competitive analysis

Carotid artery stents

Market forecast

Competitive analysis

Embolic protection devices

Market forecast

Competitive analysis

Bibliography



APPENDIX: COMPANY LISTING



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17tmas





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

