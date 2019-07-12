Global Carotid Artery Stents and Embolic Protection Systems Market to 2022 - Clinical Overview of Carotid Artery Stenosis, Screening Guidelines, and Treatments
Jul 12, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interventional Neurology: Carotid Artery Stents and Embolic Protection Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for carotid artery stents and embolic protection systems. Geographically, markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, the five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World, which includes all other countries.
This report provides the following useful information:
- Clinical overview of carotid artery stenosis, screening guidelines, and treatments
- Prevalence data for carotid artery stenosis
- Product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers
- Top-selling devices, as well as emerging products
- In depth market and competitive analyses.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market forecast
Market leaders
Methodology
Clinical Overview
Ischemic stroke
Stroke incidence and prevalence
Carotid artery stenosis
Prevalence
Screening guidelines
Treatment
Bibliography
Carotid Artery Stents and Embolic Protection Devices
Carotid artery stents
Emerging products
Embolic protection devices
Bibliography
The Market for Carotid Artery Stents and Embolic Protection Devices
Combined market forecast
Sales by country/region
Sales by product segment
Combined competitive analysis
Carotid artery stents
Market forecast
Competitive analysis
Embolic protection devices
Market forecast
Competitive analysis
Bibliography
APPENDIX: COMPANY LISTING
