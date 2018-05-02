NEW YORK, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Carpet Cleaning Equipment



Carpet cleaning equipment is used by commercial and residential users. These machines include carpet extractor, air blower, and spray extraction machines. Vacuum cleaner are excluded from scope of the report. Based on product type, the global carpet cleaning equipment market is divided into canister, upright, and handheld carpet cleaning equipment segments. The end-users of carpet cleaning equipment are commercial and residential users.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Carpet Cleaning Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.82% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Carpet Cleaning Equipment Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the various end users



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Carpet Cleaning Equipment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Alfred Kärcher

• BISSELL

• Hako Holding

• Techtronic Industries

• Tennant Company



Market driver

• Technological and design innovations

Market challenge

• Low labour costs in developing countries

Market trend

• Advent of green cleaning technologies

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



