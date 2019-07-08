Global Carrier Screening Market: Focus on Product Type, Technology Type,18 Countries Data, Autosomal Recessive Disorders, Industry Insights, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



The global carrier screening Industry Analysis projects the market to grow with a double-digit compound annual growth rate between the years 2019 and 2029. The global carrier screening market was valued at $846.9 million in 2018 and is estimated to grow over $2.93 billion by 2029.



With substantial increase in the demand for carrier screening test and diagnostics tests based on sequencing, the carrier screening market is expected to witness an impressive growth and promises to be a lucrative field for investment.



Expert Quote on Global Carrier Screening Market



"North America is the leading contributor to the global carrier screening market and is noticed to be contributing more than 51.82% of the global market values. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at an impressive 15.97% CAGR in the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. Currently, the Asia-Pacific market is estimated to contribute approximately 15.11% of total global market value."



Scope of the Market Intelligent on the Global Carrier Screening Market



The purpose of this market analysis is to gain a holistic view of the carrier screening market in terms of various influencing factors, such as trends, technological advancements, and funding scenario in the market. The scope of this report constitutes of an in-depth study of the global carrier screening market, including a thorough analysis of the products across different regions.



Market Segmentation



The global carrier screening market is segmented on the basis of four sections, namely product, technology, disease type, and geography.



Under the global carrier screening market segmentation by product type, the laboratory developed tests sub-segment dominated the global carrier screening market in 2018. However, the NGS-based carrier screening test is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.



Under the global carrier screening market segmentation by disease type, down syndrome currently dominates the global carrier screening market. Cystic fibrosis disease type is estimated to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period.



The global carrier screening market segmentation by region is segregated under five major regions, such as North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World. North America was the leading contributor of the global carrier screening market in 2018.



Key Companies in the Carrier Screening Market



The key players which have significant contributions to the carrier screening market include Illumina, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Quest Diagnostics, Natera, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, GenMark Diagnostics, 23and Me, Inc., Sema4, BGI, Centogene AG, Pathway Genomics, and Gene By Gene.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How the carrier screening market is expected to have an impact on the healthcare industry?

• What was the total revenue generated by the global carrier screening market for autonomous in 2018 and how is it expected to grow during 2019 – 2029?

• How are the transformational trends and major driving forces in this technology are expected to yield new business opportunities?

• Which sub-segment of the global carrier screening market by disease, such as down syndrome, sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile x syndrome, thalassemia, other autosomal recessive genetic disorders, during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

• Which region, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin-America is expected to grow the fastest in the global carrier screening market?

• What are the key developmental strategies which are being implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• The Netherlands

• Belgium

• Switzerland

• Denmark

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• Australia

• India

• South Korea

• Singapore

• Rest-of-the-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



