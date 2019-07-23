Global Catheter Stabilization Devices Market, 2019-2024 Featuring Major Players - B.Braun Melsungen, Baxter, Becton, Dickinson & Co, Centurion Medical Products, and 3M

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Catheter Stabilization Devices Market - Segmented by Product, End User, and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In all the vascular devices attached to the patient, the stability to prevent complications such as device movement is very important. Whether it's a short-term catheter system attached or long-term, the suture-free securement is growing in demand to the traditional methods available. The chronic lifestyle is on a consistent rise, along with accidental cases being reported at a higher rate, globally, with population rise.

These factors involve a growing number of surgeries at the trauma centers and hospitals, demanding catheter usage at some point of surgery. Such demand raises the demand for catheter stabilization/securement. With that, the increasing need for minimally invasive procedures also drives the importance of catheter stabilization devices. However, the product recalls for catheters, refrains the hospitals and clinics to adapt to these products easily. Also, there are alternative products for stabilization, though, not as effective, but are well-known and established across globally, which restricts the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report



As per the scope of the report, the market covers different stabilization products for each type of catheter insertion area.



Key Market Trends



The Arterial Securement Devices Holds Among the Largest Share in the Catheter Stabilization Market, Over the Forecast Period



The number of cardiovascular diseases and cancer cases are growing rapidly across the globe. Companies such as Bard, Baxter and other companies have developed devices in arterial securements which are highly recognized across a large number of hospital chains and clinics. These companies have a well-established distribution channel. The hospital's visits are also many for a range of cardiovascular diseases particularly in later adult life and old age conditions, where the patient suffers from several indications simultaneously. Such factors raise the demand for arterial securement devices for the better surgical procedure, thus, estimated to hold among the largest share in the clinical stabilization devices market.



North America is Estimated to Have Largest Share in the Global Market



North America accommodates one of the most advanced technologies in terms of surgical procedures, hospital management, and infrastructure. These facilities are good and well-established across the US and Canada. Further, a large number of foreign patients opt for higher surgical procedures to be conducted in the US and Canada, due to the better availability of high-end advanced resources, early relief, and better reimbursement policies in relation to medical devices.



Several medical devices companies have good direct distribution channel across multiple cities and long-term collaboration with hospitals. The research centers are also well supported by funding from government organizations such as the National Institute of Health (NIH) and Health Canada. Such factors make the North America region to be a major contributor to the growth of catheter stabilization devices and is estimated to be consistent compared to other geographic regions, over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The major market players are focusing on technological advancements in catheter safety and improving the drug administration process.



Some of the major players in the market are B.Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Centurion Medical Products, and 3M.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Burden of Lifestyle Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

4.2.3 Growing Awareness to Catheter-related Complications

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Preference for Alternative Products

4.3.2 Product Recalls

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Arterial Securement Devices

5.1.2 Central Venous Catheter Securement Devices

5.1.3 Peripheral Securement Devices

5.1.4 Urinary Catheters Securement Devices

5.1.5 Chest Drainage Tube Securement Devices

5.1.6 Other Securement Devices

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Homecare Settings

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M

6.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.3 Baxter

6.1.4 BD (C.R. Bard)

6.1.5 Centurion Medical Products

6.1.6 ConvaTec Group PLC

6.1.7 Medtronic PLC

6.1.8 Merit Medical Systems

6.1.9 TIDI Products, LLC



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pm78vp





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

