Global Celiac Disease Treatment Market 2018-2023: Major Players Profiled are Biopharmaceuticals, Calypso Biotech, Cour Pharmaceuticals, Doctor Falk Pharmaceuticals, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

The global celiac disease treatment market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 23.41% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$661.32 million by 2023, increasing from US$187.16 million in 2017.



Rising healthcare expenditure, growing medical research, greater awareness about the disease is expected to further bolster this growth. Geographically, Europe and North America are the largest treatment markets for Celiac disease, owing to the high prevalence and a well-established healthcare landscape. Africa, on the other hand, is a market with great potential, given the fact that highest prevalence of the disease is found in the Saharawi people of Africa.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the SWOT Analysis. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Innovative Biopharmaceuticals, Calypso Biotech, Cour Pharmaceuticals, Doctor Falk Pharmaceuticals, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research methodology



3. Executive summary



4. Market dynamics



5. Celiac Disease Treatment Market by Type



6. Celiac Disease Treatment Market by Geography



7. Competitive intelligence



8. Company profiles



BioLineRx

Calimmune

ImmusanT

ImmunogenX

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Alba Therapeutics

Calypso Biotech

Cour Pharmaceuticals

Zedira GmbH

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

