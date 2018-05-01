Global Cell Culture Market Forecast to 2023 - Analysis by Consumables, Equipment, Application, and End-Users

The global cell culture market is expected to reach USD 26.28 Billion by 2023 from USD 15.32 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.4%. Growth in this market is driven by the growing number of regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), funding for cell-based research, growing preference for single-use technologies, and the launch of advanced cell culture products.



This report segments the global market into product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the cell culture market is segmented into equipment and consumables. The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The repeated purchase of consumables for various cell culture applications is the major factor supporting the growth of the consumables segment during the forecast period.



Based on application, the cell culture market is segmented into biopharmaceutical/therapeutic, stem cell technologies, drug screening and development, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, cancer research, and other applications. The biopharmaceuticals/therapeutic applications segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the commercial expansion of major pharmaceutical companies, growing regulatory approvals for the production of cell culture-based vaccines, and increase in the demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).



Based on end user, the cell culture market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research institutes. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and it is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing use of single-use technologies, increasing number of regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, and presence of a large number of pharmaceutical players in this market are driving the global market for this end-user segment.



In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market share of followed by Europe and Asia. The growing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, rising incidence of diseases such as cancer, strong government support, and conferences and symposiums that create awareness on the latest trends in cell culture technology are the key factors driving the growth of the cell culture market in North America. However, the market in Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in the Asian market is attributed to factors such as favorable regulatory guidelines, lower manufacturing costs, growing presence of market players in emerging economies, and favorable government investments in the life sciences sector.



The cell culture market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. The players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), Sartorius AG (Germany), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Irvine Scientific (US), InvivoGen (US), and CellGenix GmbH (Germany).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitation

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.3 Primary Data

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cell Culture Market: Overview

4.2 Europe: Cell Culture Vessels Market, By Type (2017)

4.3 Cell Culture Sera, Media, and Reagents Market, By Type

4.4 Global Market, By Application, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Billion)

4.5 Global Market, By End User, 2018 Vs.2023 (USD Billion)

4.6 Geographical Snapshot of the Global Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics



6 Cell Culture Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Equipment

6.3 Consumables



7 Cell Culture Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Biopharmaceutical/Therapeutic Applications

7.3 Cancer Research

7.4 Stem Cell Technologies

7.5 Drug Screening & Development

7.6 Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

7.7 Other Applications



8 Cell Culture Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.3 Research Institutes



9 Cell Culture Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis, 2017

10.3 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.2 Merck KGaA

11.3 GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

11.4 Lonza Group AG

11.5 Corning

11.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company

11.7 Eppendorf

11.8 Hi-Media Laboratories

11.9 Sartorius AG

11.10 Promocell

11.11 Irvine Scientific

11.12 Danaher

11.13 Invivogen

11.14 Cellgenix

11.15 Miltenyi Biotech



