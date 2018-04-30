Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market to 2023 - Market to Grow with CAGR of 41.7%

The global cellulosic ethanol market to grow with CAGR of 41.7% during the forecast period 2016-2023

Ease of availability of raw materials, increasing demand of clean fuel, rising research and development activities and increasing stringent carbon emission norms are major factors propelling the demand of global cellulosic ethanol market.

Increasing stringent regulations is compelling governments of different countries to promote clean fuel. As per Global Carbon Budget 2016, global carbon dioxide emissions from all human activities including industries, fossil fuels and land-use change is expected to reach 41 billion tons in 2017. Bio-ethanol has emerged as a cost-effective and clean great source of leading renewable transportation fuel. According to International Sugar Association, global ethanol consumption increased from 80.7 billion liters to 97.8 billion liters over the period of 2011-2016.

Europe accounts the largest share in global cellulosic ethanol market owing to early adoption of the technology and initiatives for adoption of clean fuel. As per European commission, in 2016, the total cellulosic ethanol capacity was assessed to be 60 million liters and is expected to reach 200 million liters by 2021. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest market rate owing to rapid adoption of the technology in China and India.

High initial cost requirement in installing a cellulosic ethanol production unit, research & development cost and efficient distribution channel are major restraints to global cellulosic ethanol market. As per Dovetail Partners, Inc. (U.S.), a total investment of $225 million is required for setting up 30 million gallons of cellulosic ethanol plant. However, only an investment of $80 million is required for installing a production unit of corn-ethanol plant.

The major market players of the global cellulosic ethanol market are: DuPont (US), Beta Renewables (ITALY), GraanBio (Brazil), British Petroleum (UK), Clariant (Switzerland) and Synata Bio, Inc. (US). Companies use various strategies such as merger & acquisition, installing new units, research and development, collaboration, expansion, agreement, partnership launches to maintain their position in global cellulosic ethanol market.

Whereas, research and development and installing new units are the key strategies adopted by the companies in the global cellulosic ethanol market. In 2017, Clariant (Switzerland) joined hands with Enviral (Slovakia) to install cellulosic ethanol plant with capacity 50000 tons using Sunliquid cellulosic ethanol technology.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview

2.1. Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Total Market Analysis

2.5. Estimation Analysis

2.6. Strategic Analysis

2.7. Competitive Analysis

2.8. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Ease Of Availability Of Raw Materials

3.1.2. Increasing Demand Of Clean Fuel

3.1.3. Rise In Research And Development Activities

3.1.4. Increasing Stringent Carbon Emission Norms

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. High Initial Cost For Production Unit

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Increasing Government Initiatives

3.3.2. Cost Comparison With Available Alternatives As Fuel

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Effeciency Comparison With Available Alternatives



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market By Technology

4.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.1.5. Market Segmentation

4.1.5.1. Global Biochemical Process Market

4.1.5.2. Global Thermochemical Process Market

4.2. Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market By Feedstock

4.2.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.2.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.2.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.2.5. Market Segmentation

4.2.5.1. Global Energy Crops Market

4.2.5.2. Global Agricultural Residues Market

4.2.5.3. Global Organic Msw Market

4.2.5.4. Global Forest Residues Market

4.3. Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market By Application

4.3.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.3.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.3.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.3.5. Market Segmentation

4.3.5.1. Global Gasoline Market

4.3.5.2. Global Detergent Market



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Key Strategies

5.1.1. List Of Merger & Acquisition

5.1.2. List Of Joint Venture

5.1.3. List Of Product Launches

5.1.4. List Of Partnership

5.2. Top 10 Company Analysis



6. Geographic Analysis

6.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.3. Opportunity Matrix

6.4. Global Cellulosic Ethanol Market By Region 2014-2023 ($ Million)



7. Company Profiles



Abengoa Bioenergy (US)

Beta Renewables ( Italy )

) Blue Fire Renewables (US)

Borregaard ( Norway )

) British Petroleum (UK)

Clariant ( Switzerland )

) Dupont (US)

Enerkem ( Canada )

) Etip Bioenergy ( Canada )

) Fiberight Llc (US)

Granbio ( Brazil )

) Ineos ( Switzerland )

) Novozymes ( Denmark )

) Poet-Dsm Advanced Biofuels Llc (US)

Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co., Ltd ( China )

