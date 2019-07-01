Global Cephalosporin Market 2019-2024 Featuring Allergan, BMS, Roche, GSK, Merck, Pfizer, Novartis, and More
Jul 01, 2019, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cephalosporin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cephalosporin market size was worth US$ 11.4 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 13.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.
At present, the rapidly increasing water and air pollution are the primary reasons for the prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe. This has provided a boost to the demand for cephalosporin drugs worldwide.
Other than this, various organizations around the world are taking initiatives to improve the development and delivery of antibiotic treatments. One such program is the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP), which is a not-for-profit R&D organization formed by the Drugs for Neglected Disease initiative (DNDi) and World Health Organization (WHO). It focuses on the promotion of public-private partnerships for increasing R&D of new antimicrobial diagnostics and agents. The formation of these partnerships is expected to play a significant role in the growth of the cephalosporin market.
Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Cephalosporin Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Generation
5.4 Market Breakup by Route of Administration
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Generation
6.1 First Generation
6.2 Second Generation
6.3 Third Generation
6.4 Fourth Generation
6.5 Fifth Generation
7 Market Breakup by Route of Administration
7.1 Injection
7.2 Oral
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Respiratory Tract
8.2 Skin Infection
8.3 Ear Infection
8.4 Urinary Tract Infection
8.5 Sexually Transmitted Infection
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia-Pacific
9.2 Europe
9.3 North America
9.4 Middle East & Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
13.1 Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Allergan PLC
14.3.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
14.3.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
14.3.4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
14.3.5 Lupin Limited (Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.)
14.3.6 Merck & Co. Inc.
14.3.7 Novartis International AG (Sandoz)
14.3.8 Pfizer Inc.
14.3.9 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
14.3.10 Abbott
14.3.11 Ranbaxy
14.3.12 Merck
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2d0cv9
