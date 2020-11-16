Global Ceramic Microspheres Market 2020-2027 - Volatile Cost of Raw Material is Hampering Market Growth
Nov 16, 2020, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceramic Microspheres - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Ceramic Microspheres Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.
Increase in construction and related engineering activities and rising fiberglass demand on account of surging demand for durable, light-weight, and non-corrosive components are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the volatile cost of raw material is hampering the growth of the market.
Ceramic microspheres are microscopic particles intended for use as additives and fillers in paints, mastic, coatings, and other construction materials. The ceramic microsphere is a lightweight, inert, hollow sphere produced from silica & alumina and filled with air or inert gas, typically produced as a by-product of coal combustion at thermal power plants.
Based on the end-user, the paints & coatings segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the higher viscosity, reduced costs, shrinkage, drying time, and volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the growing construction industry in China and India coupled with China being one of the largest fiberglass manufacturers in the world.
Some of the key players profiled in the Ceramic Microspheres Market include Zeeospheres Ceramics LLC, Trelleborg AB, The Cary Company, Sigmund Lindner GmbH, Akzo Nobel N.V., Polysciences, Nanjing Jianzun Glass Microsphere, Momentive Performance Materials, Luminex Corporation, Dennert Poraver, Chase Corporation, bangs Laboratories, Advanced Polymers, 3M, and Potters Industries.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End-user Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Ceramic Microspheres Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Solid
5.3 Hollow
6 Global Ceramic Microspheres Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fillers
6.3 Additives
7 Global Ceramic Microspheres Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Rubber Products
7.3 Fiberglass Production
7.4 Mining Explosives Production
7.5 Plastic Products
7.6 Film Ink Production
8 Global Ceramic Microspheres Market, By End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Paints & Coatings
8.3 Oil & Gas Consumables
8.4 Automotive
8.5 Life Science & Biotechnology
8.6 Cosmetics & Personal Care
8.7 Building & Construction
8.8 Medical Technology
8.9 Aerospace & Defence
8.10 Biomaterials
8.11 Composites
9 Global Ceramic Microspheres Market, By Ingredients
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Glass
9.3 Ceramic
10 Global Ceramic Microspheres Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launches
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Zeeospheres Ceramics LLC
12.2 Trelleborg AB
12.3 The Cary Company
12.4 Sigmund Lindner GmbH
12.5 Akzo Nobel N.V.
12.6 Polysciences
12.7 Nanjing Jianzun Glass Microsphere
12.8 Momentive Performance Materials
12.9 Luminex Corporation
12.10 Dennert Poraver
12.11 Chase Corporation
12.12 Bangs Laboratories
12.13 Advanced Polymers
12.14 3M
12.15 Potters Industries
