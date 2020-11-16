Global Ceramic Microspheres Market 2020-2027 - Volatile Cost of Raw Material is Hampering Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceramic Microspheres - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Ceramic Microspheres Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.



Increase in construction and related engineering activities and rising fiberglass demand on account of surging demand for durable, light-weight, and non-corrosive components are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the volatile cost of raw material is hampering the growth of the market.



Ceramic microspheres are microscopic particles intended for use as additives and fillers in paints, mastic, coatings, and other construction materials. The ceramic microsphere is a lightweight, inert, hollow sphere produced from silica & alumina and filled with air or inert gas, typically produced as a by-product of coal combustion at thermal power plants.



Based on the end-user, the paints & coatings segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the higher viscosity, reduced costs, shrinkage, drying time, and volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the growing construction industry in China and India coupled with China being one of the largest fiberglass manufacturers in the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the Ceramic Microspheres Market include Zeeospheres Ceramics LLC, Trelleborg AB, The Cary Company, Sigmund Lindner GmbH, Akzo Nobel N.V., Polysciences, Nanjing Jianzun Glass Microsphere, Momentive Performance Materials, Luminex Corporation, Dennert Poraver, Chase Corporation, bangs Laboratories, Advanced Polymers, 3M, and Potters Industries.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End-user Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Ceramic Microspheres Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Solid

5.3 Hollow



6 Global Ceramic Microspheres Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fillers

6.3 Additives



7 Global Ceramic Microspheres Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rubber Products

7.3 Fiberglass Production

7.4 Mining Explosives Production

7.5 Plastic Products

7.6 Film Ink Production



8 Global Ceramic Microspheres Market, By End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Paints & Coatings

8.3 Oil & Gas Consumables

8.4 Automotive

8.5 Life Science & Biotechnology

8.6 Cosmetics & Personal Care

8.7 Building & Construction

8.8 Medical Technology

8.9 Aerospace & Defence

8.10 Biomaterials

8.11 Composites



9 Global Ceramic Microspheres Market, By Ingredients

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Glass

9.3 Ceramic



10 Global Ceramic Microspheres Market, By Geography



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launches

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Zeeospheres Ceramics LLC

12.2 Trelleborg AB

12.3 The Cary Company

12.4 Sigmund Lindner GmbH

12.5 Akzo Nobel N.V.

12.6 Polysciences

12.7 Nanjing Jianzun Glass Microsphere

12.8 Momentive Performance Materials

12.9 Luminex Corporation

12.10 Dennert Poraver

12.11 Chase Corporation

12.12 Bangs Laboratories

12.13 Advanced Polymers

12.14 3M

12.15 Potters Industries



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nkyq85

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

