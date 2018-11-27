Global Ceramic Tiles Market 2018-2025: Impact Analysis of Key Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Ceramic Tiles Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ceramic tiles market accounted for US$ 81.01 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025, to account for US$ 122.59 Bn in 2025.

The uprising trend of adoption of ceramic tiles for new construction in the developed and developing regions of Asia Pacific and Europe, coupled with rapidly increasing commercial and residential infrastructures in the regions are proving to be key influential factors for the growth of ceramic tiles in the present market scenario. Similar trend is anticipated to catalyze the demand for ceramic tiles in the forthcoming years.

Additionally, the global construction industry is also witnessing an upward trend in the renovation and reconstruction activities, which is leading the builders and constructors as well as house owners to opt for ceramic tiles. This factor is also helping the market to propel over the years. Furthermore, different emerging economies are attracting foreign direct investments (FDI) for enhancing their construction industry, which is propelling the demand for ceramic tiles.

Attributing to the moderate entry barriers to the market, several tier-2 and tier-3 companies are entering the market, and thereby, increasing the competitiveness of the market. With the constantly increasing number of tier-2 and tier-3 companies, several well-established and industry recognized players are acquiring these local players in order to expand their global operations, product offerings, customer base, and ultimately annual sales.

The market is broken down on basis of five strategic regions globally as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Geographically, the market is presently dominated by Asia Pacific region, and the market is expected to be in the favor of Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The regions are again segmented into various countries. The global ceramic tiles market on a global context has been segmented into two categories namely; by types and by application. Based on different types of ceramic tiles the market is bifurcated as floor tiles and wall tiles. The application segment is classified as commercial sector and residential sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

2. Key Takeaways

3. Ceramic Tiles Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Global Ceramic Tiles Market - by Types

3.2.2 Global Ceramic Tiles Market - by Application

3.2.3 Global Ceramic Tiles Market - by Geography

3.3 Pest Analysis

4. Ceramic Tiles - Production Process (Qualitative Analysis)

4.1 Ceramic Tiles Raw Materals

4.2 Manufacturing Process

4.2.1 Batching Raw Materials

4.2.2 Mixing and Grinding

4.2.3 Forming

4.2.4 Drying

4.2.5 Glazing

4.2.6 Firing

4.2.7 End-Product

5. Ceramic Tiles Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Commercial and Residential Construction

5.1.2 Performance and Economic Parameters Are Accentuating the Demand

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Coldness and Hardness Are the Major Concerns For the Users

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Augment In Use of Ceramic Tiles As Substitute To Other Materials

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advent of New 3D Ceramic Tiles Is Expected To Boost the Market Growth

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Ceramic Tiles Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Ceramic Tiles Market Overview

6.2 Global Ceramic Tiles Market Forecast and Analysis

7. Ceramic Tiles Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Ceramic Tiles Market Breakdown, by Type, 2017 & 2025

7.3 Floor Tiles Market

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Floor Tiles Market Forecasts and Analysis

7.4 Wall Tile Market

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Wall Tiles Market Forecasts and Analysis

8. Ceramic Tiles Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - by Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Ceramic Tiles Market Breakdown, by Application, 2017 & 2025

8.3 Commercial Market

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Commercial Market Forecasts and Analysis

8.4 Residential Market

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Residential Market Forecasts and Analysis

9. Ceramic Tiles Market - Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initiative

10.2 Merger and Acquisition

10.3 New Development

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Product Mapping

11.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players

12. Ceramic Tiles, Key Company Profiles

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd.

Florida Tile, Inc.

GRUPO LAMOSA , S.A.B. DE C.V.

, S.A.B. DE C.V. Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Porcelanosa Grupo AIE

PT. Muliakeramik Indahraya

RAK Ceramics

The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd.

Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SPA

