GLOBAL CERAMIC TILES MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

Global ceramic tiles market is estimated to grow with 8.12% CAGR during the estimated period to reach a revenue of $212.75 billion by 2027. In addition, the market is also evaluated in terms of volume (million sq. ft.), which is expected to advance with a CAGR of 7.60% over the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the forecast period is 2019-2027. Some of the primary driving factors for this market include the increasing use of inkjet technology for customization and personalization, growing residential construction sector, renovation and modernization of older structures, strong growth in the flooring market, infrastructure development and the favorable government policies.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The growing residential construction sector, robust growth in the flooring market, renovation and modernization of older structures, infrastructure development and favourable government policies, and the inkjet technology for customization and personalization are the major factors driving their growth across the world.

CO2 emissions from ceramic tiles and rising demand for substitute products are the major factors hindering the growth of the ceramic tiles market.Ceramics are composed of oxides, carbides, nitrides, silicates, borides and selenides.



Production of ceramic tiles requires a great quantity of thermal energy in the form of heat and this heat is produced by the combustion of natural gas and coal. The burning of the coal to produce fire and heat for the production of ceramic tiles causes CO2 emission, which is contributing to global warming.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global ceramic tiles market is geographically segmented into four major regions which include the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific is currently dominating the global market owing to lucrative investments prospects from countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, and is expected to continue its successful run throughout the forecast period.

COMPETITIVE INSIGH

Blackstone Industrial (Foshan) Ltd., Centura Tile Inc., Ceramiche Atlas Concorde, China Ceramics Co. Ltd., Crossville Inc., Del Conca USA, Florida Tile Inc. (Panaria Group), Grespania, Grupo Lamsoa, Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti Spa, Iris Ceramica, Johnson Tiles, Kajaria Ceramics, Mohawk Industries, Mosa, Nitco, Porcelanosa Grupo, RAK Ceramics, Saloni Ceramic SA, and Siam Cement Group are some of the popular players in the global ceramic tiles market.



