Global Chain Drives Market Report 2018-2023 - Expected to Reach $5.72 Billion

Global chain drives market is estimated to reach US$5.727 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period from the current estimate of US$4.5 billion in 2017.



The global market for chain drives is primarily driven by increasing manufacturing and construction activities across the globe owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization. Moreover, rising focus and spending over replacement activities in various sectors will further augment the demand for drive chains. The increase in demand for automation in manufacturing activities will further add to the demand for these chains. However, intense completion, increased fragmentation and a high degree of variability are some factors that restrain the market growth.



Geographically, Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the global market for chain drives on account of rising construction activities along with the expansion of end-user industries such as oil and gas, cement, pulp and paper. Rapid industrialization coupled with growing spending power in emerging economies, like India and China, further propels the regional global chain drives market growth.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are The Timken Company, Tsubakimoto Chain Co., Renold Plc, John Kings Chains, and Diamond Chain Company, Inc. among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Chain Drives Market by Type



6. Global Chain Drives Market by End-Users



7. Global Chain Drives Market by Geography



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



The Timken Company

Tsubakimoto Chain Co.

Brammer

Renold Plc

Rexnord Corporation

John Kings Chains

Diamond Chain Company Inc.

Kraftmek

Ramsey Products Corporation

Rambo Chain

