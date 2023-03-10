Global Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) Hazards Surveillance and Monitoring Report 2023

DUBLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Surveillance and Monitoring of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) Hazards" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the CBRNE equipment market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027 by estimating values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.

Exciting and promising new technologies are being created to detect and monitor CBRNE threats and to safeguard the workers who must deal with them. In addition, the market for these technologies has made significant strides in recent years.

"One size fits all" and combination equipment that can detect an increasing number of compounds in the CBRNE hazard spectrum are becoming more and more common. The number of R&D efforts focused on CBRNE hazard detection has increased. For instance, in November 2022, Smiths Detection, manufacturer of the IONSCAN 600 trace detection system, developed the ability to detect synthetic cannabis, also known as K2 or Spice.

This innovation extends the IONSCAN 600's current detection catalog of explosives and a wide range of narcotics, including various kinds of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and THC. It came after extensive R&D investments as well as process and testing trials with major correctional institutions around the world.

Considerable amounts of money and time have been spent on ensuring security and making it imperative to have quicker and more accurate systems for the detection of CBRNE threats. Precise detection is vital because biological warfare agents can camouflage themselves as the flu. Accuracy is especially significant when civilians are concerned because false positives can trigger widespread panic. Detection technologies for both chemical and biological hazards that integrate time- and cost savings are in huge demand.

New biological weapon detectors use biotechnology to tell the difference between pathogens and benign microorganisms based on their genetic makeup. Equipment that can detect harmful organisms using antibodies that are sensitive to pathogens are under development.

Several deoxyribonucleic acids (DNA)-based detectors rely on the fact that specific sequences of DNA can be amplified through polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Rapid thermal cyclers can provide 30 amplifications of very scarce DNA sequences within 30 minutes.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on equipment type which is further segmented into product type, hazard type, end user and geography.

The report also includes a section on the major players in the market. It covers the major drivers, the competitive landscape and current CBRNE market trends. The report concludes with a detailed focus on the CBRNE equipment vendor landscape, including detailed profiles of the major players operating in the global market.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue (sales data) for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Updated information on the market growth opportunities and growth driving factors such as increased defence spending to counter CBRNE threats affecting the global market for CBRNE equipment

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global CBRNE equipment market in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis by equipment type, hazard type, end user, and region

Understanding of the global and regional markets for technologies involved in the manufacture of different types of ECBN hazards monitoring equipment, and the markets for applications in which such monitoring equipment will be utilized, as well as the technologies involved in the manufacture of such equipment

Insight into the recent industry structure for ECBN hazards monitoring and surveillance equipment, CBRNE Regulations, technology advancements, and the future of CBRNE equipment

Detailed analysis of competitive environment between the manufacturers of such equipment, their global rankings and market share analysis, product portfolios and market development strategies

Review of key patent grants and patent applications (and filings) along with the development of advanced technologies in the CBRNE industry

Detailed company profiles of the leading industry players, including 3M , Bruker Corp., Dragerwerk, Kromek Group PLC, and Smiths Group PLC

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 232 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $25.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Overview

1.2 Study Goals and Objectives

1.3 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.4 What's New in this Update?

1.5 Scope of Report

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 History of CBRNE

3.2 Technology Overview

3.2.1 Ftir Spectroscopy

3.2.2 Raman Spectroscopy

3.2.3 Chemical Analysis Software

3.2.4 Radiation Detection With Natural Background Rejection (Nbr)

3.2.5 Dosimetry

3.3 Life Cycle Assessment (Lca) of CBRNE Hazard Monitoring Equipment

3.4 Technology Life Cycle of CBRNE Hazard Monitoring Equipment

3.5 CBRNE Regulations

3.5.1 United Nation Office on Drugs and Crime (Unodc)

3.5.2 NATO

3.5.3 Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema)

3.5.4 European Union (Eu)

3.5.5 National Disaster Management Authority (Nmda)

3.5.6 Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (Btwc)

3.5.7 Chemical Weapons Convention (Cwc)

3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

3.8 Future of CBRNE Equipment

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Defense Spending to Counter CBRNE Threats

4.1.2 Supportive Government and Organization Initiatives

4.1.3 Development of Advanced Technologies

4.1.4 Increase in Strategic Initiatives

4.2 Market Opportunities

4.2.1 Growth in Emerging Markets

4.2.2 Awareness and Implementation of CBRNE Safety Measures in Collaboration With International Organizations

4.3 Market Challenges

4.3.1 Lack of Preparedness, Training and Communication Among Government Agencies

4.3.2 Cyberthreats Against CBRNE Facilities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Equipment

5.1 Overview

5.2 Protective Equipment

5.2.1 Respirators

5.2.2 Protective Clothing

5.2.3 Skin, Eye and Hearing Protection

5.3 Detection and Monitoring Equipment

5.3.1 Chemical Monitoring and Detection Equipment

5.3.2 Biological Monitoring and Detection Equipment

5.3.3 Radiological and Nuclear Monitoring and Detection Equipment

5.3.4 Explosive Monitoring and Detection Equipment

5.4 Decontamination Equipment

5.4.1 Personnel Decontamination

5.4.2 Equipment Decontamination

5.4.3 Infrastructure Decontamination

5.5 Simulation and Training Equipment

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Hazard

6.1 Overview

6.2 Chemical Hazards

6.2.1 Physical Hazards

6.2.2 Chemical Hazards Surveillance

6.2.3 Engineering Controls

6.2.4 Chemical Hazards Monitoring

6.2.5 Ca Detection

6.2.6 Ca Detection Technologies and Equipment

6.3 Biological Hazards

6.3.1 Biological Agents (Ba)

6.3.2 Control of Biological Hazards

6.3.3 Biological Detection Technologies

6.4 Radiological and Nuclear Hazards

6.4.1 Nuclear Terrorism Hazards

6.4.2 Nuclear Power Reactor Hazards

6.4.3 Radioactive Waste Hazards

6.4.4 Types of Radiation

6.4.5 Radiation Monitoring Systems and Equipment

6.4.6 Radiation Detection Technologies

6.5 Explosive Hazards

6.5.1 Overview of Explosives

6.5.2 Explosion Monitoring Equipment

6.5.3 Explosive Detection Systems

6.5.4 Explosive Detection Technologies

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End Use

7.1 Overview

7.2 Military

7.3 Critical Infrastructure

7.4 Transportation Infrastructure

7.4.1 Airport Passenger and Cargo Applications

7.4.2 Shipping and Port Applications

7.4.3 Transport and Mass Transit Applications

7.5 Disaster Management

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

8.1 Overview

8.2 Americas

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

9.1 Patent Analysis

9.1.1 List of Selected Patents With Details by Title, Code, Status and Abstract (2020-2022)

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Companies

3M Company

Company Avon Protection plc

Bruker Corp.

Bertin Technologies Sas

Battelle Memorial Institute

Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa

Karcher Futuretech GmbH

Kromek Group plc

Msa Safety Inc.

Smiths Group plc

Teledyne Flir LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.3 Other Companies

20/20 Bioresponse

Airboss of America

Airsense Analytics GmbH

Allen-Vanguard Corp.

Anjali Inc.

Argon Electronics Llp

Arrow-Tech Inc.

Autoclear

Berkeley Nucleonics Corp.

Ceia (Costruzioni Elettroniche Industriali Automatismi)

Cristanini Spa

D-Tect Systems

Environics Oy

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (Rsdl)

Hazchem LLC

Hotzone Solutions

Inficon Holdings AG

Intelagard

J&S Franklin Ltd.

Mirion Technologies Inc.

Mistral Security Inc.

Morphix Technologies

Ortec Inc.

Paul Boye Technologies

Physical Sciences Inc.

Proengin

Rapiscan Systems

Spectrum Techniques

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gi5ur-and?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets