Global Chemical Processing Catalysts Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Chemical Processing Catalysts in US$ Thousand by the following Segments: Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts, and Dehydrogenation Catalysts.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 62 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

- Albemarle Corporation

- BASF Catalysts LLC

- Clariant International

- Evonik Industries AG

- Johnson Matthey plc



CHEMICAL PROCESSING CATALYSTS MCP-2173 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Polymerization Catalysts

Oxidation Catalysts

Organic Synthesis Catalysts

Synthesis Gas Catalysts

Hydrogenation Catalysts

Dehydrogenation Catalysts



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Catalysts Play Vital Role in Reducing Energy Consumption in Chemical Industry

Table 1: Global Chemicals Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Catalyst Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Category for Chemical Catalyst, Mobile Emission Catalyst, and Refinery Catalyst (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Outlook

Regional Perspective

Segmental Perspective

Polymerization Catalysts Grab the Lion's Share

Table 3: Global Polymers Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Polymer Utilization by End-Use Application for Packaging, Infrastructure, Automotive, Agriculture, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS & MARKET DRIVERS

Notable Trends

Process Catalysts Market Prospects Tied to the Performance of End-Use Industries

Table 4: Global PET Films Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Annual Sales for 2013 and 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Primary Characteristics of Process Catalysts Market

High Selectivity - A Key Feature of Chemical Process Catalysts

Plethora of Growth Opportunities for Chemical Catalyst Suppliers

Table 5: Global Methanol Market - Percentage Breakdown of Annual Consumption for Formaldehyde, Acetic Acid, MTBE/TAME, DME, Gasoline Blending/Combustion Biofuels, MTO/MTP, and Others for Years 2015, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Market for Polymerization Catalysts - An Outlook

Table 6: Global Plastics Production in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2012, 2014 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Polymer Catalyst Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Category for Zeigler Natta- PP, Zeigler Natta - PE, Single Site, Chromium, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Flexible Packaging Market by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Plastic Films (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Other Resins), Paper, and Aluminum Foil for Years 2015, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Innovations: A Key Differentiating Factor for Polymer Producers

An Insight into the Global Market for Polypropylene Catalysts

An Insight into the Global Market for Polyethylene Catalysts

Strong Demand for Fertilizers Promotes Syngas Catalyst Production & Consumption

Green Chemistry Enables Sustainable Synthesis of Organic Chemicals

Ag(I) Witnesses Increasing Use in Organic Synthesis as Catalyst

Heterogeneous Catalysts Present Attractive Compounds for Organic Synthesis

Bio-Catalysis Continues to Witness Increasing Adoption in Industries

Increased Use of Metallocene Catalysts

Regulatory Environment

Catalysts to Comply Regulations of Health and Safety Organizations



3. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

LyondellBasell Leads the Global Polypropylene Catalysts Market

Table 9: Leading Players in the Global Polypropylene Catalysts Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LyondellBasell, W.R. Grace, Lummus, INEOS, Clariant, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Technologies for Speeding up Resin Processing in High Demand

Key Business Models



4. MACRO TRENDS IMPACTING CHEMICAL PROCESSING CATALYSTS MARKET

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Key World Economic Indicators:

Table 10: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016 through 2019 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World GDP (2016 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Gross Government Debt as Percentage of GDP for the Year 2016 by Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide

Table 13: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2017 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS/ RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

New Catalyst for Production of Ethylene Using Carbon Dioxide

Palladium based Catalysts to Make Processes Sustainable and Cost-Effective

Metal Oxides of Group IIIA for Improving Catalytic Performance in Propane Hydrogenation

Research Leads to Cheaper Transition Metals for Catalysts Required for Hydrogenation

Research in Homogeneous Hydrogenation Catalysts Domain

Research in the Area of Catalytic Hydrogenation

Japanese Researchers on the Verge of Solving Iron Nanoparticles' Rusting Problem when Used in Catalysts for Hydrogenation

Researchers Develop Asymmetric Hydrogenation Catalyst for Production of Chiral Alcohols

Green Chemistry for Synthesis of Ibuprofen

Green Chemistry for Synthesis of Adipic Acid

Green Chemistry for Synthesis of Maleic Anhydrite



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Definition of Catalyst

Types of Catalysts

The Exogenous Initiators

Types of Chemical Processing Catalysts

Polymerization Catalysts - The Leading Catalyst Segment

Ziegler-Natta Catalysts

Metallocene Catalysts

Used to Manufacture Vast Range of Polymers

Metallocene & SSC: Pinnacles in Polymer Technology

Late Transition-Metal Catalysts Compete with Metallocenes

Demand for Polymerization Catalysts

Oxidation Catalysts

Organic Synthesis Catalysts

Synthesis Gas Catalysts

Hydrogenation Catalysts

Dehydrogenation Catalysts

Biocatalysts

Eco-Friendly Is In

History of Catalyst Usage in Polymer Production

Role of Different Catalysts in PP and PE Manufacturing

Tracing Growth of Catalysts Market



7. COMMONLY USED CATALYSTS

Precious Metals

Inertness: An Important Virtue

Challenge of Surface Area

Platinum-Group Metals (PGM)

Diverse Forms to Serve Varied Needs

Major Applications

In Chemicals

In Production of Isobutylene

Other Applications

As Automotive Catalysts

Other Metal Catalysts

Vanadium

The What and How of the Metal

Vanadium Oxide as a Catalyst

Vanadium Traps

Vanadium Coated Glass Fibers in Filtration

Zinc

Varied Applications

Silicates and Silicas

Silica

Silicates

Zeolites

Carboxylates

The Rare Earths

An Introduction

A Retrospect

Properties

Rare Earths: A Detailed Outline

Scandium

Yttrium

Lanthanides

Ions are Distinguishing Factors

Applications

Cerium

Other Metals

Neodymium

Chemical Applications

Other Applications

Samarium

Chemical Applications

Other Applications

Erbium

Chemical Applications

Other Applications



8. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

Johnson Matthey Announces Commercial Availability of Gusev Catalyst

BASF Launches O4-115 Quattro, A New Sulphuric Acid Catalyst

Clariant Introduces PolyMax® 850 Catalyst

Clariant Launches ReforMax 330 LDP Plus and ReforMax 210 LDP Plus Catalysts

BASF Introduces Camet™ ST Sulfur Tolerant Oxidation Catalyst

Clariant Introduces Ethyl Benzene Dehydrogenation Catalyst StyroMax® UL3

Air Products Unveils New Catalyst and Additive Technologies

Clariant Introduces MegaGuard™ 700 Catalyst Guard

Clariant Introduces LTS Chloride Guard ShiftGuard™ 200

Topsoe Rolls Out SK-501 Flex™

Clariant Releases MegaGuard™ 700

Clariant Rolls Out ShiftGuard™ 200

Air Products Launches Polycat™ 204 Catalyst

Clariant Develops ShiftMax 820S Catalyst

PhosphonicS Unveils Phos-Cat4 Acid Catalyst



9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Clariant Enters into Strategic Partnership with Shanghai Huaxi Chemical

Xuzhou HaiDing Selects Clariant for New PDH Unit in China

Materia Divests Catalyst Business to Umicore

W. R. Grace to Acquire Polyolefin Catalysts Business of Albemarle

BASF Commences Operations at First Chemical Catalyst Plant in Asia

Clariant Expands Chinese Operations with New Office in Yinchuan

BASF India Completes Expansion of Operations in India

Clariant and KBR Provide Turnkey Catalyst Solutions for Ammonia Synthesis

Clariant Commences Production at Polypropylene Catalyst Production Facility

BASF Completes Divestiture of Polyolefin Catalysts Business to W. R. Grace

Gevo and Clariant Enter into Agreement for Developing ETO Technology of Gevo

Evonik Expands Operations at Marl Chemical Park

Dorf Ketal Takes Over Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals

Clariant Wins Contract from Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery

Evonik Industries Takes Over Monarch Catalyst

Anellotech Enters into Agreement with Johnson Matthey Process Technologies

Rennovia Inks an Agreement with Johnson Matthey

Honeywell Opens New Production Facility

Haldor Topsoe Enters into an Agreement with Kazan University

BASF Commences Construction of New Manufacturing Plant

QuantumSphere Announces Commercial Validation of its Nano Iron Catalyst

BASF Consolidates Spent Chemical Catalysts Refining and Recycling Operations



10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (USA)

Albemarle Corporation (USA)

BASF Catalysts LLC (USA)

Clariant International (Switzerland)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Johnson Matthey plc (UK)

INEOS Group Holdings S.A (Switzerland)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands)

W. R. Grace & Company (USA)



11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polymerization Catalysts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Polymerization Catalysts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Polymerization Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oxidation Catalysts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Oxidation Catalysts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Oxidation Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017& 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Organic Synthesis Catalysts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Organic Synthesis Catalysts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Organic Synthesis Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Synthesis Gas Catalysts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Synthesis Gas Catalysts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Synthesis Gas Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydrogenation Catalysts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Hydrogenation Catalysts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Hydrogenation Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dehydrogenation Catalysts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Dehydrogenation Catalysts by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Dehydrogenation Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Catalysts Market in the US - An Overview

Polymerization Catalysts Market in North America

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: US Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: US 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 39: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Canadian Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

A Large Base for Chemical Manufacturing

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Japanese Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Competition

EU Chemical Industry - A Statistical Snapshot

Table 45: EU-28 Chemicals Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: EU-28 Chemicals Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: EU-28 Chemicals Industry: Green House Gas Emissions in Million Metric Tons (1990-2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: EU-28 Chemicals Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: EU-28 Chemicals Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: EU-28 Chemicals Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: EU-28 Chemicals Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: European Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: European 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: European Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: European 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 58: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: French Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: French 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Evonik Industries AG - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: German Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: German 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 64: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Italian Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Johnson Matthey plc - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: UK Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: UK 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 70: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Spanish Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 73: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Russian Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Polymerization Catalysts Market in China - An Overview

Foreign Companies to Understand Complexity of Chinese Catalyst Market for Tasting Success

Syngas Catalysts to Experience Robust Demand in China

China Dominates Global Production of Ammonia

Table 85: Global Ammonia Production (2016): Breakdown of Annual Production (in Thousand Metric Tons & %) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Chinese Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Indian Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Ready Availability of Raw Materials Drives Chemical Production

B.Market Analytics

Table 95: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 98: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Latin American Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Latin American Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Vibrant Biofuel Industry Provides Ample Opportunities

B.Market Analytics

Table 104: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Brazilian Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 107: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing Catalysts by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Polymerization Catalysts, Oxidation Catalysts, Organic Synthesis Catalysts, Synthesis Gas Catalysts, Hydrogenation Catalysts and Dehydrogenation Catalysts Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 62 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 75) The United States (30) Japan (15) Europe (20) - France (1) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

