Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022: Digital Transformation and Automation of the Chemical Industry

The global chemical software market to grow at a CAGR of 11.36% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Capacity expansion of chemical manufacturers in APAC. APAC accounted for more than 30% of the global chemical market in terms of value in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend, owing to increased urbanization, especially in China, India, Indonesia, and other developing countries. The chemical production capacity in APAC enhanced on a large scale between 2010 and the end of 2016. Most of this additional capacity was built in Asia, with China and India as the leading countries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Digital transformation and automation of chemical industry. Digitization of the chemical industry in numerous developed nations, such as the US, Germany, France, Italy, and China, has created the demand for IT solutions. The digital transformation of the chemical industry is a key driver in the adoption of the chemical software in the chemical industry. Modernization of the chemical industry has increased the procurement of most advanced IT solutions, such as chemical process simulation, inventory management, analytics, and IoT, to reduce waste and enhance productivity.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is System integration and interoperability glitches. System integration often arises when software or infrastructure solutions are deployed on legacy IT infrastructure of organizations. Technical glitch arises during the implementation and execution phase due to differences in chemical plant capacity to adopt digitization. This sometimes happens as service providers do not evaluate the existing architecture of their customers and try to integrate cloud-based solutions on existing IT architecture. Technical glitches hamper the business continuity process of organizations, which can also lead to monetary loses.

Key vendors

ANSYS

Frontline Data Solutions

RURO

SFS Chemical Safety

