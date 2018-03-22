Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022: Digital Transformation and Automation of the Chemical Industry

DUBLIN, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global chemical software market to grow at a CAGR of 11.36% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Capacity expansion of chemical manufacturers in APAC. APAC accounted for more than 30% of the global chemical market in terms of value in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend, owing to increased urbanization, especially in China, India, Indonesia, and other developing countries. The chemical production capacity in APAC enhanced on a large scale between 2010 and the end of 2016. Most of this additional capacity was built in Asia, with China and India as the leading countries.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Digital transformation and automation of chemical industry. Digitization of the chemical industry in numerous developed nations, such as the US, Germany, France, Italy, and China, has created the demand for IT solutions. The digital transformation of the chemical industry is a key driver in the adoption of the chemical software in the chemical industry. Modernization of the chemical industry has increased the procurement of most advanced IT solutions, such as chemical process simulation, inventory management, analytics, and IoT, to reduce waste and enhance productivity.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is System integration and interoperability glitches. System integration often arises when software or infrastructure solutions are deployed on legacy IT infrastructure of organizations. Technical glitch arises during the implementation and execution phase due to differences in chemical plant capacity to adopt digitization. This sometimes happens as service providers do not evaluate the existing architecture of their customers and try to integrate cloud-based solutions on existing IT architecture. Technical glitches hamper the business continuity process of organizations, which can also lead to monetary loses.
Key vendors
- ANSYS
- Frontline Data Solutions
- RURO
- SFS Chemical Safety
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Global chemical software market by chemical process simulation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global chemical software market by inventory management - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global chemical software market by ISO management - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global chemical software market by others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Chemical software market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Chemical software market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Chemical software market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Capacity expansion of chemical manufacturers in APAC
- Growing interest of chemical industry in supply chain visibility
- Emergence of cloud computing services
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
- Key market vendors
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d6vj4c/global_chemical?w=5
