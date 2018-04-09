Global Chlorine Industry Outlook to 2022 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372634



Summary

Global chlorine capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next nine years from around 80 mtpa in 2017 to more than 85 mtpa by 2026.More than 20 planned and announced chlorine projects are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and Europe over the next nine years.



Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Co Ltd, East Hope Group Company Limited, and Lee & Man Chemical Company Limited are the top three companies in terms of planned capacity additions during the outlook period.



Scope

- Global chlorine capacity outlook by region

- Global chlorine capacity outlook by country

- Chlorine planned and announced plants details

- Capacity share of the major chlorine producers globally

- Global chlorine capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global chlorine capital expenditure outlook by country



Reasons to buy

- Understand key trends in the global chlorine industry

- Understand regional chlorine supply scenario

- Identify opportunities in the global chlorine industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Understand the current and likely future competitive scenario



