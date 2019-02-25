Global Cholesterol Testing Industry
Feb 25, 2019, 16:08 ET
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cholesterol Testing in US$ Thousand.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 29 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Diagnostics, Inc.
- AccuTech, LLC
- Akers Biosciences, Inc.
- Alere Inc.
- Beckman Coulter, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
CHOLESTEROL TESTING MCP-3403 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Cholesterol Testing - An Overview
Prevailing Scenario in the Global Healthcare Sector Favors Market Growth
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
Table 1: Healthcare Spending as a Percentage (%) of National GDP for Select Developed Nations (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Healthcare Spending as a Percentage (%) of National GDP for Select Developing Nations (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Per-Capita Healthcare Expenditure in US$ for Select Countries/Regions (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Wider Availability of Healthcare & Diagnostics Services
Growing Health-Consciousness
Lenience Towards Preventive Care
Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Economies Offer Significant Potential
Key Factors Driving Demand for Healthcare Services in Developing Regions
Competitive Scenario
Cholesterol Screening Services - Market Structure
Cholesterol Test Equipment Market - Leading Players
M&A Activity
2. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & CHALLENGES
Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease Steers Demand for Cholesterol Testing
Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease: Quick Facts
A Brief Overview of Select Cholesterol-Driven Cardiac Disorders
CVD Statistics
Table 4: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Fatalities in Low Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD; Cancer; Injury; HIV, TB & Malaria; Malnutrition; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Fatalities in Mid Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD; Cancer; Injury; HIV, TB & Malaria; Malnutrition; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Fatalities in High Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD, Cancer, Injury, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Risk of CVD in Obese People Underpins Cholesterol Testing Volumes
Global Obesity Facts in a Nutshell
Table 9: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cholesterol Screening Assumes Importance in Diabetes Care
Table 11: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Global Prevalence of Diabetes - Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2015 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Worldwide Diabetes Prevalence (%) in Adults by Age Group and Gender (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Number of Adults with Diagnosed Diabetes in Urban and Rural Areas (2015 & 2040) (In Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2015 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link Accelerates the Need for Cholesterol Screening
Table 16: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Economic Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases between 2011 and 2025: Breakdown of Lost Output Value by Income Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Percentage of Hypertension-Associated Deaths in Various Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Population - A Vital Demography
Table 19: Global Population Statistics for 65+ Age Group (Male & Female) for Major Countries/Regions (mid-2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Global Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Uptrend in In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Sector Signals Prospects
Table 21: Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Test Category (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Anatomic Pathology, Blood Screen Immunoassay, Coagulation, Hematology, Immunoassay, Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Point-of-Care Diagnostics, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Sector (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Decentralized & Patient Self-Testing, and Hospital & Commercial Laboratories (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market by Geographic Region (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, United States, and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Healthy Growth in Cardiac IVD Market Augments Market Potential
Positive Momentum in Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Generates Parallel Opportunities
POC Diagnostics - An Overview
Table 24: Global Point Of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market by Category (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Blood Gas Testing, Cardiac Markers, Cholesterol Screening, Coagulation Monitoring, Fertility/Pregnancy Testing, Glucose Monitoring, Hematology Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Global Point Of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market by End-Use Segment (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Clinics, Diagnostic Labs, Hospitals, Self Testing & Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
POC Cholesterol Testing Makes Rapid Gains
Massive Demand for Lipid Panel/Lipid Profile Tests
Northbound Trajectory in POC LPT Services
Rise of C-reactive Protein Tests to Aid Market Growth
Cholesterol Testing: Evolution from Invasive to Non-Invasive
Recent Breakthroughs in Non-Invasive Cholesterol Testing Domain
Nonfasting Lipid Testing Invalidates the Need for Pre-Test Fasting
Cloud Screening Platforms Extend New Level of Convenience
Self-Testing Kits: An Emerging Issue for Full-Scale Services Providers
A Rapidly Evolving Market Enabled by Technology
Opportunities & Challenges in Self-Testing Industry
E-Retailing Drives Sales of Home Test Kits
A Brief Overview of Select Cholesterol Test Kits
3. CHOLESTEROL TESTING : A BROADER PERSPECTIVE
Blood Cholesterol - The Principal Cardiac Risk Marker
Types of Cholesterol
Total Cholesterol (TC)
High Density Lipoprotein (HDL)
Low Density Lipoprotein (LDL) / Very Low Density Lipoprotein (VLDL)
Triglycerides (TRG)
Glucose (GLU)
Alanine Aminotransferase (ALT)
Outcomes of High Blood Cholesterol
Atherosclerosis
Coronary Heart Disease (CHD)
Risk Factors and Risk Levels
Risk Factors
Risk Levels
Risk Level Classification under National Heart, Risk Level Based on Total Cholesterol Concentration
Cholesterol Testing & CVD Risk Assessment Techniques
Need for Cholesterol Testing
Candidates for Cholesterol Testing
Test Procedure
Time of Testing - Crucial for Heart Disease Patients
Types of Cholesterol Testing
Cholesterol Screening & Lab Testing Services Providers
Cholesterol Control & Treatment Modalities
Dietary Therapy
Drug Therapy
4. PRODUCT/SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS
Quest Diagnostics Rolls Out Non-Fasting Cholesterol Tests
VAP Diagnostics Lab Relaunches VAP+ Lipid Panel
Bio-Rad Laboratories Unveils Bio-Plex Pro„¢ Human Apolipoprotein Panel
Color Genomics Launches New Test for Hereditary High Cholesterol
Admera Health Unveils New DNA Tests
Mayo Clinic Launches Blood Test to Predict Adverse Cardiovascular Events Using Plasma Ceramides
PTS Diagnostics Rolls Out PTS Connect„¢ Wellness Solution
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Abbott Laboratories to Acquire Alere
Siemens Healthineers to Expand Massachusetts Facility
PTS Bags USFDA Clearance for New Measurement Range for PTS Panels®
Alere to Divest Triage Assets to Quidel
Akers Biosciences Inks Distribution Agreement with First Check Diagnostics
Merck to Split into Three Separate Businesses
Atonomics Receives CE Marking for Trace Lipids Test Panel
Siemens Healthineers Partners with DiA Holding
PTS Diagnostics Inks Distribution Agreement with Anda
PTS Diagnostics Renews Multi-Year Agreement with Life Line Screening
Siemens Healthcare Rebrands itself as Siemens Healthineers
Sinocare Acquires PTS Diagnostics
Eurofins Snaps Up Boston Heart Diagnostics
Merck Acquires Sigma-Aldrich
Optum Snaps Up Alere Health from Alere
PTS Diagnostics Collaborates with Blinded Diagnostics
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
AccuTech, LLC (USA)
Akers Biosciences, Inc. (USA)
Alere Inc. (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation (USA)
Home Access Health Corporation (USA)
Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings (USA)
PRIMA Lab SA (Switzerland)
PTS Diagnostics (USA)
Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK)
Roche Diagnostics (USA)
Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC (USA)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Sigma-Aldrich Corp. (USA)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
The United States: Largest Market for Cholesterol Screening Services
Surge in CVD Incidence - Key Growth Driver
CVD Incidence: Key Statistics
Table 29: CVD in the US: Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence in Adults by Gender & Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: CVD in the US: Cardiovascular Disease Incidence by Gender & Age Group (per 1,000 Adults) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Leading Causes of CVD Fatalities in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Mortality for Coronary Heart Disease, HBP, Heart Failure, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The Risk of CVD in Chronic Conditions Propels Testing Market
Obesity
Table 32: Obesity Prevalence in US Adults by Type of Obesity (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Obesity Prevalence in the US by Age Group (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Obesity Prevalence in the US by Percentage Annual Income Level of Adult Population (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Diabetes
Table 35: Diabetes Statistics in North America & Caribbean (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America and Caribbean Region (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Diabetes Prevalence in the US (2015): Percentage Share of Number of Diabetics by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Diabetes Prevalence in the US (2015): Percentage Share of Number of Diabetics by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Hypertension
Table 39: High Blood Pressure Prevalence in the US by Gender (2016E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: High Blood Pressure Prevalence in the US (2016E): Prevalence Rates for Male and Female Population by Age Groups (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: High Blood Pressure Prevalence in the US (2016E): Prevalence Rates for Male and Female Population by Ethnic Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ageing Population - Vital Demography
Table 42: North American Elderly Population by Age Group: 1975-2050
Preventive Care Trend to Widen Growth
Uptrend in Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Enhances Market Prospects
Cholesterol POC Testing Market: An Overview
Growing Popularity of Consumer Self Testing
Expanding Role of HCPs Strengthens Self-Testing Market
Prospects & Challenges for Self-Testing Healthcare Devices Market
Regulatory Changes Support Self-Testing
Increased Preference for Home Test Devices
Product/Service Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: US Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Growing Incidence of CVD & Lifestyle Diseases Augments Test Volumes
Table 45: Adult Diabetes in Canada (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Diabetic Population by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: Adult Diabetes in Canada (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Diabetic Population by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Canadian Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Aging Population: Key Market Driver
Table 49: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Japanese Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Europe: The Second Major Market for Cholesterol Testing
CVD Prevalence Steers Testing Volumes
Screening Children for Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Higher Incidence of Obesity
Table 52: Obesity Prevalence as a Percentage (%) of National Population in Select European Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ageing Demography - An Opportunity Indicator
Table 53: Population Breakup by Age Group for Select European Countries: 2015 (as Percentage of Total Population) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
EU-wide Campaigns to Prop Up Market Prospects
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: European Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: European 14-Year Perspective for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 57: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: French Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
German Healthcare System: A Review
Table 59: Growth of Senior Citizen Population in Germany: 2000-2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 60: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: German Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 62: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Italian Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Cholesterol Testing Assumes Importance Amid Rising Obesity Cases
Enhanced Focus on Diabetes Management Drives Demand
Table 64: Number of Children with Type 1 Diabetes in Select Countries (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: UK Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 67: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Spanish Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 69: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Russian Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 71: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Rapidly Growing Market for Cholesterol Testing Services
Increasing Incidence of CVD Fuels Demand
Growing Diabetic Population: A Business Case
Table 73: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Western Pacific (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Diabetes Statistics in Western Pacific (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South East Asia (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Diabetes Statistics in South East Asia (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 77: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Ongoing Expansion in the Domestic Healthcare Sector Bodes Well
Table 80: Healthcare Spending in China for years 2004, 2009 & 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 81: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Chinese Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Augments Market Prospects
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Indian Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
A Brief Overview of Diagnostics Sector In Select Regional Markets
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Singapore
Indonesia
Hong Kong
B.Market Analytics
Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Growing Population of Diabetics & Aged People Enhances Demand
Table 87: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Central and South America (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Diabetes Statistics in South & Central America (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Aging Population in Latin America and the Caribbean by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Aging Population in Latin America by Country (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 91: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Latin American Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
Market Analysis
Table 94: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Brazilian Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Outlook
Expanding Diabetic & Older Population Drive Demand for Cholesterol Screening
Table 98: African Diabetes and Population Statistics (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Diabetes Statistics in Africa (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Middle East and North Africa (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Diabetes Statistics in Middle East and North Africa (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Number of Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Aging Population in the Middle East by Country (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Aging Population in Africa by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Cholesterol Screening and Lab Testing Services Market Analyzed with Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 29 The United States (23) Canada (1) Japan (1) Europe (2) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
