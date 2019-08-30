Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025: Chromatography Media/Resins will Bring in Healthy Gains Adding Significant Momentum
DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chromatography Accessories and Consumables - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Chromatography Accessories and Consumables market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%
Chromatography Media/Resins, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.
Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Chromatography Media/Resins will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$258 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$769.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Chromatography Media/Resins will reach a market size of US$211.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$545.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:
- Agilent Technologies Inc. (USA)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences (UK)
- Hamilton Company (USA)
- JASCO Corporation (Japan)
- KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerate GmbH (Germany)
- MilliporeSigma (USA)
- Pall Corporation (USA)
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
- Phenomenex, Inc. (USA)
- Shimadzu Corp. (Japan)
- SRI Instruments (USA)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)
- Tosoh Bioscience LLC (USA)
- Waters Corp. (USA).
Key Topics Covered:
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Chromatography Media/Resins (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Columns and Column Accessories (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Chromatography Detectors and Accessories (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Chromatography Filters (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Solvents, Buffers, and Adsorbents (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
