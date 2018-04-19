Global Chronic Low Back Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018

The research provides insights into Chronic Low Back Pain epidemiology, Chronic Low Back Pain diagnosed patients, and Chronic Low Back Pain treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Chronic Low Back Pain derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Chronic Low Back Pain, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Chronic Low Back Pain market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Chronic Low Back Pain prevalence, Chronic Low Back Pain diagnosis rate, and Chronic Low Back Pain treatment rate for the period 2017 - 2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Chronic Low Back Pain: Disease Definition



2. Global Chronic Low Back Pain Patient Flow

2A. Global Chronic Low Back Pain Prevalence

2B. Global Chronic Low Back Pain Diagnosed Patients

2C. Global Chronic Low Back Pain Treated Patients



3. Chronic Low Back Pain Patient Flow in the US

3A. Chronic Low Back Pain Prevalence in the US

3B. Chronic Low Back Pain Diagnosed Patients in the US

3C. Chronic Low Back Pain Treated Patients in the US



4. Chronic Low Back Pain Patient Flow in Europe

4A. Chronic Low Back Pain Prevalence in Europe

4B. Chronic Low Back Pain Diagnosed Patients in Europe

4C. Chronic Low Back Pain Treated Patients in Europe



5. Chronic Low Back Pain Patient Flow in Germany

5A. Chronic Low Back Pain Prevalence in Germany

5B. Chronic Low Back Pain Diagnosed Patients in Germany

5C. Chronic Low Back Pain Treated Patients in Germany



6. Chronic Low Back Pain Patient Flow in France

6A. Chronic Low Back Pain Prevalence in France

6B. Chronic Low Back Pain Diagnosed Patients in France

6C. Chronic Low Back Pain Treated Patients in France



7. Chronic Low Back Pain Patient Flow in Spain

7A. Chronic Low Back Pain Prevalence in Spain

7B. Chronic Low Back Pain Diagnosed Patients in Spain

7C. Chronic Low Back Pain Treated Patients in Spain



8. Chronic Low Back Pain Patient Flow in Italy

8A. Chronic Low Back Pain Prevalence in Italy

8B. Chronic Low Back Pain Diagnosed Patients in Italy

8C. Chronic Low Back Pain Treated Patients in Italy



9. Chronic Low Back Pain Patient Flow in UK

9A. Chronic Low Back Pain Prevalence in UK

9B. Chronic Low Back Pain Diagnosed Patients in UK

9C. Chronic Low Back Pain Treated Patients in UK



10. Chronic Low Back Pain Patient Flow in Japan

10A. Chronic Low Back Pain Prevalence in Japan

10B. Chronic Low Back Pain Diagnosed Patients in Japan

10C. Chronic Low Back Pain Treated Patients in Japan



11. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pd5gdb/global_chronic?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-chronic-low-back-pain-epidemiology-and-patient-flow-analysis-2018-300633200.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

