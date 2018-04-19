DUBLIN, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Chronic Low Back Pain Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research provides insights into Chronic Low Back Pain epidemiology, Chronic Low Back Pain diagnosed patients, and Chronic Low Back Pain treatment rate for US, Japan, and EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Chronic Low Back Pain derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Chronic Low Back Pain, and patients treated with a drug therapy.
The research study helps executives estimate Chronic Low Back Pain market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The research provides estimates and forecasts of Chronic Low Back Pain prevalence, Chronic Low Back Pain diagnosis rate, and Chronic Low Back Pain treatment rate for the period 2017 - 2026. The information is presented by leading geographies including the US, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, and Japan.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Chronic Low Back Pain: Disease Definition
2. Global Chronic Low Back Pain Patient Flow
2A. Global Chronic Low Back Pain Prevalence
2B. Global Chronic Low Back Pain Diagnosed Patients
2C. Global Chronic Low Back Pain Treated Patients
3. Chronic Low Back Pain Patient Flow in the US
3A. Chronic Low Back Pain Prevalence in the US
3B. Chronic Low Back Pain Diagnosed Patients in the US
3C. Chronic Low Back Pain Treated Patients in the US
4. Chronic Low Back Pain Patient Flow in Europe
4A. Chronic Low Back Pain Prevalence in Europe
4B. Chronic Low Back Pain Diagnosed Patients in Europe
4C. Chronic Low Back Pain Treated Patients in Europe
5. Chronic Low Back Pain Patient Flow in Germany
5A. Chronic Low Back Pain Prevalence in Germany
5B. Chronic Low Back Pain Diagnosed Patients in Germany
5C. Chronic Low Back Pain Treated Patients in Germany
6. Chronic Low Back Pain Patient Flow in France
6A. Chronic Low Back Pain Prevalence in France
6B. Chronic Low Back Pain Diagnosed Patients in France
6C. Chronic Low Back Pain Treated Patients in France
7. Chronic Low Back Pain Patient Flow in Spain
7A. Chronic Low Back Pain Prevalence in Spain
7B. Chronic Low Back Pain Diagnosed Patients in Spain
7C. Chronic Low Back Pain Treated Patients in Spain
8. Chronic Low Back Pain Patient Flow in Italy
8A. Chronic Low Back Pain Prevalence in Italy
8B. Chronic Low Back Pain Diagnosed Patients in Italy
8C. Chronic Low Back Pain Treated Patients in Italy
9. Chronic Low Back Pain Patient Flow in UK
9A. Chronic Low Back Pain Prevalence in UK
9B. Chronic Low Back Pain Diagnosed Patients in UK
9C. Chronic Low Back Pain Treated Patients in UK
10. Chronic Low Back Pain Patient Flow in Japan
10A. Chronic Low Back Pain Prevalence in Japan
10B. Chronic Low Back Pain Diagnosed Patients in Japan
10C. Chronic Low Back Pain Treated Patients in Japan
11. Research Methodology
